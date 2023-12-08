Today’s deals: $199 Bose soundbar, $500 off HP laptops, $89 Nest Thermostat, LEGO, Peloton, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Happy Chanukah to all who celebrate! Now that you’ve sorted out presents for friends and family, it’s time to score some great deals for yourself. Today’s highlights include a Bose TV soundbar for $199 instead of $279, LEGO deals, Peloton deals, $500 off the HP Pavillion Plus 14-inch laptop, and more

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 8.

Today's Top Deals







Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…

Price: Only $4 each

You Save: $6.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem…

Price: $199 (reg. $279)

You Save: $80.00 (29%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99 (reg. $129)

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now







HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB…

Price: $799.99 (reg. $1,300)

You Save: $500.00 (38%)

Buy Now

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.







Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…

Price: $15.99

You Save: $14.00 (47%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Olive Alpine L…

Price: $749.00

You Save: $30.99 (4%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with Green Alpine Loop, Medium (Renewed)

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with Green Alpine Loop, Medium (Renewed)

Price: $559.00

Buy Now







Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $80.00

You Save: $19.00 (19%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…

Price: $329.99

You Save: $69.01 (17%)

Buy Now







HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB…

Price: $799.99

You Save: $500.00 (38%)

Buy Now







Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem…

Price: $199.00

You Save: $80.00 (29%)

Buy Now







Google Pixel 8 Pro - Unlocked Android Smartphone with Telephoto Lens and Super Actua Display -…

Price: $799.00

You Save: $200.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Google Pixel 7 Pro - 5G Android Phone - Unlocked Smartphone with Telephoto/Wide Angle Lens, and…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)

Price: $499.00

You Save: $60.99 (11%)

Buy Now







PlayStation®5 Console – Call of Duty® Modern Warfare® III Bundle

Price: $499.00

You Save: $60.99 (11%)

Buy Now







Nintendo Switch™ - OLED Model: Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. N…

Price: $349 ($410 value)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99.00

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now







Kasa Smart Plug Mini 15A, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet Works with Alexa, Google Home & IFTTT, No Hub…

Price: $21.99

You Save: $8.00 (27%)

Buy Now







Kasa Matter Smart Plug w/ Energy Monitoring, Compact Design, 15A/1800W Max, Super Easy Setup, W…

Price: $44.99

You Save: $14.20 (24%)

Buy Now







Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

Price: $249.00

You Save: $50.99 (17%)

Buy Now







Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow

Price: $89.99

You Save: $40.00 (31%)

Buy Now







Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Char…

Price: $22.99

You Save: $27.00 (54%)

Buy Now







Introducing Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa | Glacier White

Price: $17.99

You Save: $22.00 (55%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $214.99

You Save: $60.00 (22%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba Combo i5+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum and Mop, Clean by Room with Smart Mapping, E…

Price: $444.00

You Save: $105.99 (19%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Self-Emptying & Auto-Fill Robot Vacuum & Mop – Multi-Functional Base Re…

Price: $999.00

You Save: $400.00 (29%)

Buy Now







OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner 1800 mAh, Blue

Price: $89.98

You Save: $48.90 (35%)

Buy Now







Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…

Price: $349.99

You Save: $100.00 (22%)

Buy Now







Dyson V8 Animal Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, Silver/Purple

Price: $444.61

You Save: $25.38 (5%)

Buy Now







Dyson V11 Plus Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Nickel/Purple, Large

Price: $539.00

You Save: $180.99 (25%)

Buy Now







HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren…

Price: $81.00

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…

Price: $1,199.00

You Save: $200.00 (15%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…

Price: $1,449.00

You Save: $150.00 (9%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memor…

Price: $499.99

You Save: $94.51 (16%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $199 Bose soundbar, $500 off HP laptops, $89 Nest Thermostat, LEGO, Peloton, more

More Top Deals from BGR