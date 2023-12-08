Today’s deals: $199 Bose soundbar, $500 off HP laptops, $89 Nest Thermostat, LEGO, Peloton, more
Happy Chanukah to all who celebrate! Now that you’ve sorted out presents for friends and family, it’s time to score some great deals for yourself. Today’s highlights include a Bose TV soundbar for $199 instead of $279, LEGO deals, Peloton deals, $500 off the HP Pavillion Plus 14-inch laptop, and more
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, December 8.
Today's Top Deals
Google Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini AI drops to all-time low of $799
Blink security cameras start at $19.99 in this big Christmas sale
Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…
Price: Only $4 each
You Save: $6.00 (20%)
Bose TV Speaker – Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem…
Price: $199 (reg. $279)
You Save: $80.00 (29%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99 (reg. $129)
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
HP Pavilion Plus 14 inch Laptop, 2.8K OLED Display, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U, 16 GB…
Price: $799.99 (reg. $1,300)
You Save: $500.00 (38%)
Top Deals of the Day
FEATURED SALE: Popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google are only $4 each on sale
Get the $279 Bose TV Speaker soundbar for just $199 today
The powerful HP Pavillion Plus laptop with a 14-inch OLED screen is $500 off at $799.99
Google’s Nest Thermostat is back down to the lowest price of the year — get one for $89.99
Peloton bikes, apparel, and accessories are all back on sale at Black Friday prices
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $50 off at $749
Apple Watch Ultra starts at $559 renewed
Apple Watch Series 9 is just $329.99 (all-time low)
iPad Air is $99 off at $499.99
iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349
M3 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch is $1,799 (reg. $1,999)
M3 Pro MacBook Pro 16-inch is $2,249 (all-time low)
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 (all-time low)
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $80, down from $99 (that’s $20 each!)
M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is only $1,199
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
M2 Mac mini dropped to $499 on sale (all-time low)
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Popular LEGO sets are on sale with deep discounts right now
Google Pixel 8 Pro with Gemini AI and Pixel 7 Pro are both down to all-time low prices
Check out all these crazy Dyson deals on vacuums and air purifiers
Get a best-selling renewed HP Chromebook for just $78, down from $250
There’s a rare sale that gets you a top game for free with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII — you’ll save $61 either way)
Pick up a Nintendo Switch OLED console and get Super Smash Bros bundled for free
Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
The $140 OKP Life K2 robot vacuum is on sale for only $89.98
Ring Video Doorbell deals are down to the best prices of the season — check out the sale here
Score a free Echo Pop and a free Amazon Smart Plug with a special Amazon sale on pre-lit Christmas trees!
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Best Fire TV Stick deals
