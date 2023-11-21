Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $229 iPad, free LED smart bulbs, Samsung foldable phone sale, more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
Black Friday sales all started earlier this year. That means you can already get the lowest prices of 2023 on popular products like Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, iPad tablets, Samsung foldable phones, and so much more.
Want to see all the best Black Friday 2023 deals that are currently available? Visit these three massive sales:
Today's Top Deals
Black Friday sale slashes Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad to just $229.99
Or, if you’d prefer a curated list of today’s top deals, you’ll find all of our favorites right here in this roundup for Tuesday, November 21.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.99 (reg. $249)
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…
Price: $179 (reg. $249)
You Save: $70.00 (28%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…
Price: $329 (reg. $399)
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, includes support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/At…
Price: $24.99 (reg. $50)
You Save: $25.00 (50%)
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Price: $249 (reg. $300)
You Save: $50.99 (17%)
Spend $100, Get a $25 Amazon Credit
Today’s top Black Friday promos
FEATURED SALE: Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live!
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $189.99 at Amazon and Best Buy (all-time low)
Apple Watch Series 9 is down to $329 (all-time low)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $739 (all-time low)
Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen dropped to $179 (all-time low)
Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $79.99 at Amazon and Walmart
AirPods 3 just fell to $139.99 (all-time low)
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $79.99, down from $99
M3 MacBook Pro is on sale at the best price yet: $1,449 (reg. $1,599)
M3 Pro MacBook Pro is also $150 off
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to $1,049 (all-time low)
M1 MacBook Air is on sale for $749.99 (all-time low)
iPad 9th-gen is down to $229.99 (all-time low)
iPad 10th-gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
iPad mini is $99 off at $399.99 (all-time low)
Apple’s M2 Mac mini just hit $499 on sale
Be sure to visit the BGR guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 FEATURED AMAZON DEALS FOR BLACK FRIDAY 🚀
Meta Quest 2 VR headset is down to $249, an all-time low
Black Friday PlayStation 5 deal gets you a top game for free with your console
Buy a Nintendo Switch console and get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundled for free
Get a free LED smart light bulb when you buy discounted Echo smart speakers starting at $17.99
Furniture for every room in your home is on sale
Check out Amazon’s top kitchen deals
Peloton bikes and accessories have deep discounts
Roomba deals start at $159
Fire TV Sticks start at $15.99
Turbocharge your home Wi-Fi network with eero mesh deals
Blink smart camera and video doorbell deals start at $19.99
Beats headphones are down to the best prices of 2023
Save big on DEWALT tools
See all of Amazon’s best Black Friday sales right here
🏆 MORE TOP BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 🏆
Samsung foldable smartphones are on sale at the best prices ever
Dreo Chefmaker is the best new kitchen appliance I’ve tested in years — get one on sale for $279 instead of $359
Best-selling KMC smart plugs with Google and Alexa are down to $4.50 each when you buy a 4-pack
Fitbit smartwatches and bands are down to the lowest prices of 2023
Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
Bose speakers start at $99, and Bose headphones are up to 40% off
Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
Don’t miss these Govee smart lights on sale
The Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum with auto-empty — which is my favorite new vacuum of 2023 — is down to $379.99 instead of $450
The mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones hit an all-time low of $328 for Black Friday. You can also save $30 on Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds
Our favorite sales
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.99
You Save: $59.01 (24%)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Price: $139.99
You Save: $29.01 (17%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $79.99
You Save: $49.01 (38%)
Spend $100 On Top Household Essentials, Get a $25 Amazon Credit
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…
Price: $329.00
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Lo…
Price: $739.00
You Save: $60.00 (8%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $229.99
You Save: $99.01 (30%)
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…
Price: $349.00
You Save: $100.00 (22%)
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…
Price: $17.99
You Save: $2.00 (10%)
PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)
Price: $499.00
You Save: $60.99 (11%)
Nintendo Switch™ Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. Nintendo Switch Online…
Price: Price too low to display
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cell Phone, Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, Compact, Foldable Desig…
Price: $799.99
You Save: $200.00 (20%)
SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cell Phone, Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, Big 7.6” Screen for Str…
Price: $1,299.99
You Save: $500.00 (28%)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: $79.99
You Save: $19.01 (19%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…
Price: $1,449.00
You Save: $150.00 (9%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retin…
Price: $1,799.00
You Save: $200.00 (10%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $80.00 (22%)
All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, supports Wi-Fi 6E, Ambient Experience, fr…
Price: $39.99
You Save: $20.00 (33%)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD s…
Price: $15.99
You Save: $14.00 (47%)
Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker with Stress Management, Workout Intensity, Sleep Trac…
Price: $69.95
You Save: $30.00 (30%)
Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode…
Price: $149.95
You Save: $50.00 (25%)
Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled —…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $30.00 (50%)
Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimize…
Price: $328.00
You Save: $71.99 (18%)
LG B3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED77B3PUA, 2023 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in,…
Price: Price too low to display
Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…
Price: $379.99
You Save: $70.00 (16%)
Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov…
Price: $194.99
You Save: $105.00 (35%)
Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices…
Price: $239.99
You Save: $160.00 (40%)
Peloton Bike+ | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with 24” HD, Anti-Reflective Rotating Touchscre…
Price: $1,995.00
You Save: $500.00 (20%)
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22″ HD Touchscreen (Upda…
Price: $1,095.00
You Save: $350.00 (24%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…
Price: $1,049.00
You Save: $250.00 (19%)
Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memor…
Price: $499.99
You Save: $100.00 (17%)
Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $229 iPad, free LED smart bulbs, Samsung foldable phone sale, more
More Top Deals from BGR