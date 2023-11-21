Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $229 iPad, free LED smart bulbs, Samsung foldable phone sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday sales all started earlier this year. That means you can already get the lowest prices of 2023 on popular products like Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, iPad tablets, Samsung foldable phones, and so much more.

Want to see all the best Black Friday 2023 deals that are currently available? Visit these three massive sales:

Today's Top Deals

Or, if you’d prefer a curated list of today’s top deals, you’ll find all of our favorites right here in this roundup for Tuesday, November 21.







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.99 (reg. $249)

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…

Price: $179 (reg. $249)

You Save: $70.00 (28%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…

Price: $329 (reg. $399)

You Save: $70.00 (18%)

Buy Now







All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device, includes support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/At…

Price: $24.99 (reg. $50)

You Save: $25.00 (50%)

Buy Now







Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB

Price: $249 (reg. $300)

You Save: $50.99 (17%)

Buy Now







Spend $100, Get a $25 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $100, Get $25

Buy Now

Today’s top Black Friday promos

Our favorite sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.99

You Save: $59.01 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Price: $139.99

You Save: $29.01 (17%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $79.99

You Save: $49.01 (38%)

Buy Now







Spend $100 On Top Household Essentials, Get a $25 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $100, Get $25

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band…

Price: $329.00

You Save: $70.00 (18%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Blue Alpine Lo…

Price: $739.00

You Save: $60.00 (8%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $229.99

You Save: $99.01 (30%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Price: $349.00

You Save: $100.00 (22%)

Buy Now







KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…

Price: $17.99

You Save: $2.00 (10%)

Buy Now







PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)

Price: $499.00

You Save: $60.99 (11%)

Buy Now







Nintendo Switch™ Mario Kart™ 8 Deluxe Bundle (Full Game Download + 3 Mo. Nintendo Switch Online…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 5 Cell Phone, Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, Compact, Foldable Desig…

Price: $799.99

You Save: $200.00 (20%)

Buy Now







SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 5 Cell Phone, Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, Big 7.6” Screen for Str…

Price: $1,299.99

You Save: $500.00 (28%)

Buy Now







Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $79.99

You Save: $19.01 (19%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…

Price: $1,449.00

You Save: $150.00 (9%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 Pro chip with 11‑core CPU, 14‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retin…

Price: $1,799.00

You Save: $200.00 (10%)

Buy Now







Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…

Price: $279.00

You Save: $80.00 (22%)

Buy Now







All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, supports Wi-Fi 6E, Ambient Experience, fr…

Price: $39.99

You Save: $20.00 (33%)

Buy Now







Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD s…

Price: $15.99

You Save: $14.00 (47%)

Buy Now







Fitbit Inspire 3 Health &-Fitness-Tracker with Stress Management, Workout Intensity, Sleep Trac…

Price: $69.95

You Save: $30.00 (30%)

Buy Now







Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with Daily Readiness, GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, 40+ Exercise Mode…

Price: $149.95

You Save: $50.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio, HD video, motion and chime app alerts and Alexa enabled —…

Price: $29.99

You Save: $30.00 (50%)

Buy Now







Sony WH-1000XM5 The Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones with Auto Noise Canceling Optimize…

Price: $328.00

You Save: $71.99 (18%)

Buy Now







LG B3 Series 77-Inch Class OLED Smart TV OLED77B3PUA, 2023 - AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-in,…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…

Price: $379.99

You Save: $70.00 (16%)

Buy Now







Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices | Cov…

Price: $194.99

You Save: $105.00 (35%)

Buy Now







Amazon eero Pro 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 system | Fast and reliable gigabit speeds | connect 75+ devices…

Price: $239.99

You Save: $160.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Peloton Bike+ | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with 24” HD, Anti-Reflective Rotating Touchscre…

Price: $1,995.00

You Save: $500.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22" HD Touchscreen (Upda…

Price: $1,095.00

You Save: $350.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…

Price: $1,049.00

You Save: $250.00 (19%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 Mac Mini Desktop Computer M2 chip with 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU, 8GB Unified Memor…

Price: $499.99

You Save: $100.00 (17%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $229 iPad, free LED smart bulbs, Samsung foldable phone sale, more

More Top Deals from BGR