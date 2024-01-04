Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $249 iPad, $289 Nintendo Switch OLED, $400 off Peloton Bike+, more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
If you thought year-end deals were impressive last month, wait until you see all the New Year’s deals this month. Apple’s best-selling AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are down to an all-time low, and the 9th-Gen iPad is on sale for $249. Plus, you can get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for as little as $289.
On top of that, Samsung fans should definitely reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now and save an extra $50 in addition to the preorder deals that Samsung has planned.
Today's Top Deals
Sony XM5 are the best ANC headphones on the planet – save up to $120
Apple Watch Series 9 gets its first discount since sales resumed
In this roundup, we’ll show you all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 4.
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189 (reg. $249)
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa – Glacier White + 4 months of Amazon Mus…
Alexa Smart Plug Nooie, Smart Plug for Smart Home, WiFi Smart Plugs That Work with Alexa,Google…
Price: Only $3.50 each!
You Save: $4.00 (13%)
Spend $60+ On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Credit
Price: Spend $60, Get $15 (code NYSTOCKUP)
Top Deals of the Day
FEATURED SALE: Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
New Year’s resolution time! There’s a huge Peloton sale that includes $400 off the Peloton Bike+ and $300 off the Peloton Bike
Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($40 value) for free with a $17.99 Echo Pop or $49.99 Echo Dot
Pick up a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for as little as $289 depending on what condition you want it in (“excellent” or “good” — either way, you have 90 days to return it for a full refund)
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also $50 off
Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price since Black Friday
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329
iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Prime members can get Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant for only $3.50 each, which is an all-time low!
A can’t-miss Dreo ChefMaker deal cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this combi-fryer, and you will be too!
Save $200 on a compact Waterdrop G3P600 under-sink tankless RO water filter system — I have the 800 GPD version, and I love it
The newest HP 14-inch laptop is down to just $251.99
A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
The OnePlus Open foldable flagship phone is $200 off at $1,499.99
Or, Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip5 is down to an all-time low of $799.99!
Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
Early adopters can save $100 on a TP-Link tri-band WiFi 7 router that supports speeds of up to 19Gbps — how wild is that?!
Don’t miss this big New Year’s sale on Fitbit smartwatches and fitness bands
23andMe DNA test kits are up to 47% off right now
Get THE COMFY wearable blanket has a rare discount in some colors — it’s so… comfy!
Our favorite offers
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Best Fire TV Stick deals
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.00
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
Alexa Smart Plug Nooie, Smart Plug for Smart Home, WiFi Smart Plugs That Work with Alexa,Google…
Price: $13.99
You Save: $16.00 (53%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $80.00 (22%)
Spend $60 On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Amazon Credit
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)
Echo Pop | Full sound compact smart speaker with Alexa – Glacier White + 4 months of Amazon Mus…
Peloton Bike+ | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with 24” HD, Anti-Reflective Rotating Touchscre…
Price: $2,095.00
You Save: $400.00 (16%)
Original Peloton Bike | Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike with Immersive 22″ HD Touchscreen (Upda…
Price: $1,145.00
You Save: $300.00 (21%)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Price: $149.99
You Save: $19.01 (11%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…
Price: $349.00
You Save: $50.00 (13%)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Green/Grey Tra…
Price: $749.00
You Save: $50.00 (6%)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: $78.99
You Save: $20.01 (20%)
Nintendo Switch OLED Model w/White Joy-Con (Renewed)
Price: $289.18
You Save: $25.81 (8%)
LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV OLED65C2PUA, 2022 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-…
Price: Price too low to display
HP Newest 14″ Ultral Light Laptop for Students and Business, Intel Quad-Core N4120, 4GB RAM, 12…
Price: $251.99
You Save: $25.00 (10%)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
Price: $749.99
You Save: $249.01 (25%)
Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Midnight
Price: $1,049.00
You Save: $250.00 (19%)
THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket, Seen On Shark Tank, One Si…
Price: $49.99
You Save: $5.00 (9%)
HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…
Price: $349.00
You Save: $80.00 (19%)
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (NS-24F20…
Price: $89.99
You Save: $50.00 (36%)
OnePlus Open, 16GB RAM+512GB, Dual-SIM, Voyager Black, US Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone,…
Price: $1,499.99
You Save: $200.00 (12%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.00
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
TP-Link Tri-Band BE19000 WiFi 7 Router (Archer BE800) | 12-Stream 19 Gbps | 2 × 10G + 4 × 2.5G…
Price: Price too low to display
Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 In-Ear True Wireless Earphones, Dual Hybrid Drivers, Qualcomm aptX Tech…
Price: $338.99
You Save: $60.01 (15%)
Meta Quest 2 — Advanced All-In-One Virtual Reality Headset — 128 GB
Price: $249.00
You Save: $50.00 (17%)
PlayStation 5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)
Price: $499.00
You Save: $60.99 (11%)
Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…
Price: $349.95
You Save: $100.04 (22%)
Dyson V8 Animal Extra cordless vacuum cleaner, Silver/Purple
Price: $369.99
You Save: $100.00 (21%)
Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 USB-C AirPods Pro 2, $249 iPad, $289 Nintendo Switch OLED, $400 off Peloton Bike+, more
More Top Deals from BGR