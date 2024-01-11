Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro, $520 Apple Watch Ultra, $270 HP laptop, $20 bulb cam, exercise gear, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to an all-time low, and renewed 1st-Gen Apple Watch Ultra starts at just $519.99. You can also save big on the HP Stream laptop, or get cheap exercise equipment in Amazon’s big Sunny sale. Plus, we found a top-rated light bulb security camera on sale for just $19.99.

🚨BONUS: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!

Today's Top Deals

This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 11.







Spend $80 On P&G Essentials, Get $20

Price: Spend $80, Get $20

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189 (reg. $249)

You Save: $60.00 (24%)

Buy Now







WESECUU Light Bulb Security Camera -5G& 2.4GHz WiFi 2K Security Cameras Wireless Outdoor Motion…

Price: $19.99 (reg. $25)

You Save: $5.00 (20%)

Buy Now







HP Newest Stream 14" HD Laptop, Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, 1…

Price: $269.99 (reg. $300)

You Save: $30.00 (10%)

Buy Now







Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug with Spill-Proof Lid, Keeps Drink…

Price: $17.99 (reg. $26)

You Save: $8.00 (31%)

Buy Now







Spend $60+ On Household Essentials, Get $15

Price: Spend $60, Get $15 (code NYSTOCKUP)

Buy Now

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite offers

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.







Spend $80 On Household Essentials, Get $20 a Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $80, Get $20

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.00

You Save: $60.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Spend $60 On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now







Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…

Price: $279.00

You Save: $80.00 (22%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $379.00

You Save: $100.00 (21%)

Buy Now







WESECUU Light Bulb Security Camera -5G& 2.4GHz WiFi 2K Security Cameras Wireless Outdoor Motion…

Price: $19.99

You Save: $5.00 (20%)

Buy Now







COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE 5-Qt Airfryer, Quick and Easy, UP to 450℉, Quiet, 85% Oil less, 130+ Re…

Price: $84.96

You Save: $15.03 (15%)

Buy Now







Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug with Spill-Proof Lid, Keeps Drink…

Price: $17.99

You Save: $8.00 (31%)

Buy Now







Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $78.99

You Save: $20.01 (20%)

Buy Now







HP Newest Stream 14" HD Laptop, Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, 1…

Price: $269.99

You Save: $30.00 (10%)

Buy Now







Acer Aspire 3 Slim Essential Laptop, 15.6'' Full HD Display, 20GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage, Intel C…

Price: $429.99

You Save: $59.01 (12%)

Buy Now







Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…

Price: $15.99

You Save: $14.00 (47%)

Buy Now







CAROTE Pots and Pans Set Nonstick, White Granite Induction Kitchen Cookware Set, 10 Pcs Non Sti…

Price: $79.89 ($7.99/Count)

You Save: $70.10 (47%)

Buy Now







Certified Refurbished Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-F…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $249.00

You Save: $80.00 (24%)

Buy Now







HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…

Price: $349.00

You Save: $80.00 (19%)

Buy Now







FLEXISPOT Standing Desk Electric Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand Desk Home Offi…

Price: $169.99

You Save: $80.00 (32%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Price: $149.99

You Save: $19.01 (11%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…

Price: $349.00

You Save: $50.00 (13%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…

Price: $249.00

Buy Now







Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) - Wireless Doorbell Camera - Video Doorbell - Ash, 960x1280

Price: $139.99

You Save: $40.00 (22%)

Buy Now







Google Nest Cam Outdoor or Indoor, Battery - 2nd Generation - 2 Count (Pack of 1)

Price: $269.99

You Save: $60.00 (18%)

Buy Now







LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV OLED65C2PUA, 2022 - AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-…

Price: $1,446.99

You Save: $453.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Coway Airmega AP-1512HH True HEPA Air Purifier with Air Quality Monitoring, Auto Mode, Timer, F…

Price: $168.74

You Save: $61.25 (27%)

Buy Now







Coway Airmega 400 True HEPA Air Purifier with Smart Technology, Covers 1,560 sq. ft, White

Price: $507.24

Buy Now







Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Price: $749.99

You Save: $249.01 (25%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Midnight

Price: $1,099.00

You Save: $200.00 (15%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99.00

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.00

You Save: $60.00 (24%)

Buy Now







PlayStation 5 Console - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Bundle (slim)

Price: $499.00

You Save: $60.99 (11%)

Buy Now







Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Purple/Purple, Large

Price: $729.00

You Save: $220.99 (23%)

Buy Now







Shark IW3511 Detect Pro Auto-Empty System, Cordless Vacuum with HEPA filter, QuadClean Multi-Su…

Price: $444.95

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro, $520 Apple Watch Ultra, $270 HP laptop, $20 bulb cam, exercise gear, more

More Top Deals from BGR