Today’s deals: $189 AirPods Pro, $520 Apple Watch Ultra, $270 HP laptop, $20 bulb cam, exercise gear, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to an all-time low, and renewed 1st-Gen Apple Watch Ultra starts at just $519.99. You can also save big on the HP Stream laptop, or get cheap exercise equipment in Amazon’s big Sunny sale. Plus, we found a top-rated light bulb security camera on sale for just $19.99.
🚨BONUS: Reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to whatever preorder deals Samsung has planned!
Today's Top Deals
Beats Studio Buds with noise cancelling are under $100 on sale
M1 MacBook Air falls to $749.99 in this surprising New Year sale
This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 11.
Spend $80 On P&G Essentials, Get $20
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189 (reg. $249)
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
WESECUU Light Bulb Security Camera -5G& 2.4GHz WiFi 2K Security Cameras Wireless Outdoor Motion…
Price: $19.99 (reg. $25)
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
HP Newest Stream 14″ HD Laptop, Intel Celeron Quad-Core Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 64GB eMMC, 1…
Price: $269.99 (reg. $300)
You Save: $30.00 (10%)
Contigo West Loop Stainless Steel Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug with Spill-Proof Lid, Keeps Drink…
Price: $17.99 (reg. $26)
You Save: $8.00 (31%)
Spend $60+ On Household Essentials, Get $15
Price: Spend $60, Get $15 (code NYSTOCKUP)
Top Deals of the Day
🚨 FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and get a $20 Amazon credit
Reserve your Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save $50 in addition to Samsung’s preorder deals!
The HP Stream 14-inch laptop with 16GB of RAM is on sale for $269.99
Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! It’s only a few dollars, but every penny counts
This top-rated security camera screws into any normal light bulb socket, and it’s on sale for $19.99
Don’t miss Amazon’s big sale on Sunny home gym equipment
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple Watch SE just dropped to $199
Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
Renewed Apple Watch Ultra 1 starts at $519.99 (90-day returns)
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price of the season
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349.99 (all-time low)
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049.99 at Amazon and Best Buy
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,499
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
An incredible Dreo ChefMaker deal slashes your price to just $279 — I can’t live without this hot new combi-fryer, and you’ll be obsessed too!
Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are back on sale this week
Best-selling Coway air purifiers are up to 27% off
Score an Acer Aspire 3 slim Windows laptop on sale for $429.99
Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each if you subscribe to Amazon Prime
The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is over $200 off, or get the Dyson V11 Extra for only $399.99 at Best Buy
Don’t miss Amazon’s COSORI air fryer sale, with prices starting at $84.96 for the COSORI Air Fryer Pro LE
The BLUETTI AC200MAX Portable Power Station has a massive 40% discount that cuts your price to $1,299
Google Nest security cameras and video doorbells are on sale with deep discounts
Flexispot standing desks start at $149.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for up to $100 off
Get the Contigo West Loop travel mug everyone loves so much for only $17.99
A top-rated Carote 10-piece cookware set is on sale for just $79.89
Our favorite offers
