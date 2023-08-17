Today’s deals: $140 AirPods 3, $663 Apple Watch Ultra, 41% off Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2, more
On Thursday, we’ve put together a terrific roundup of sales that our readers are going to love. Apple’s AirPods 3 earphones are down to the lowest price ever at $139.99. Also, renewed Apple Watch Ultra models are on Amazon for as little as $662.52. And don’t miss the sale on the Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 that drops this $250 model all the way down to $129.99.
In this roundup, we’ll cover all of our favorite daily deals from Thursday, August 17.
Today's Top Deals
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is back down to an all-time low of $250
Echo Show 4 is on sale for $65, but Echo Show 8 is only $10 more
Spend $80, Get a $20 Amazon Credit
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with White Ocean Band, One Size (Renewed)…
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sw…
DRONEEYE 4DF10 Drone with 1080P Camera for Adults,RC Quadcopter with WiFi FPV Live Video for Ki…
Today’s best tech deals
TOP DEAL: Score a $20 Amazon credit when you spend $80 on essentials from Bounty, Charmin, Always, Tide, and more!
The DRONEEYE 4DF10 foldable 1080p camera drone is down to $44.79 instead of $100
Get a renewed Apple Watch Ultra for as little as $662.52
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 models are only $129.99, down from $250 new
🍎 TOP APPLE DEVICES ON SALE NOW 🍎
AirPods 3 are down to $139.99, matching the lowest price yet
AirPods Pro 2 are $50 off at $199
M1 MacBook Air is back down the all-time low of $749.99
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad 9 is on sale for $249.99, the all-time low
Entry-level AirPods are only $99
The newest 15-inch MacBook Air is $100 off
Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more sales
The blazing-fast Fire TV Stick 4K Max is within $2 of its all-time low price at $26.99
Buy a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5 and you can get a free storage upgrade and an Amazon gift card of up to $200
Check out more of the best Amazon gift card deals in our guide
🎮 There’s a rare $50 discount on Sony’s PlayStation 5 console!
Plus, Sony PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controllers are on sale for $49 each at Amazon or $49.99 each at Best Buy
Blink cameras and video doorbells start at $31.99 this week
An Amazon Echo sale this week has prices from $24.99 for the Echo Pop and $34.99 for the Echo Dot 5th-Gen
Beat the summer heat with Amazon’s sale on portable and window air conditioners
Popular KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to $4 each
Dyson cordless stick vacuums are up to 22% off right now at Amazon
That includes the Dyson V8 for just $369, down from $470!
Check out more of today’s top deals right here:
Spend $80 On Household Essentials, Get a $20 Amazon Credit
DRONEEYE 4DF10 Drone with 1080P Camera for Adults,RC Quadcopter with WiFi FPV Live Video for Ki…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada…
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Sw…
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls…
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Titanium Case with White Ocean Band, One Size (Renewed)…
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…
Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With bigger vibrant sound, helpful routines and Alexa | Char…
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro…
PlayStation 5 Console (PS5)
PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller
INSIGNIA 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-24F201NA23, 2022 Model)
INSIGNIA 32-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD 720p Fire TV (NS-32F201NA23, 2022 Model)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24…
Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Roku Streaming Stick 4K | Portable Roku Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision, Roku Voice Remote…
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13″ Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo Switch (US Version)
Ninja AF080 Mini Air Fryer, 2 Quarts Capacity, Compact, Nonstick, with Quick Set Timer, Grey
Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit
