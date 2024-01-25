Today’s deals: $1,500 off LG C3 OLED TV, $100 off OnePlus 12, GE indoor smoker, GPS dog collars, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Thursday’s top tech deals include some great discounts that will wow our readers. For example, you can save up to $1,500 on a stunning LG C3 OLED TV, depending on what size you want. The OnePlus 12 has a nice $100 preorder discount. You can also save on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, Garmin GPS dog collars, and more.

🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.

Today's Top Deals

Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 25.







Spend $80 On P&G Essentials, Get $20

Price: Spend $80, Get $20

Buy Now







GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration, Precision Smoke Control, 5 Smoke S…

Price: $699 (reg. $999)

You Save: $300.00 (30%)

Buy Now







LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Rem…

Price: $1,535.99 (reg. $2,000)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189 (reg. $249)

You Save: $60.00 (24%)

Buy Now

Top Deals of the Day

Our favorite products with deep discounts

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.







Spend $80 On Household Essentials, Get $20 a Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $80, Get $20

Buy Now







Spend $60 On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $60, Get $15

Buy Now







GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration, Precision Smoke Control, 5 Smoke S…

Price: $699.00

You Save: $300.00 (30%)

Buy Now







Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder - Nintendo Switch (US Version)

Price: $53.09

You Save: $6.90 (12%)

Buy Now







Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…

Price: $279.00

You Save: $80.00 (22%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…

Price: $329.00

You Save: $70.00 (18%)

Buy Now







meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini, 15 Amp & Reliable Wi-Fi Connection, Support Alexa, Google Assista…

Price: $19.99

You Save: $7.00 (26%)

Buy Now







meross Matter Smart Plug Mini, Easy Setup, 100% Privacy Smart Outlet, Compact Size, Support App…

Price: $20.99

You Save: $14.00 (40%)

Buy Now







meross Outdoor Smart Plug Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Smar…

Price: $21.99

You Save: $9.00 (29%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…

Price: $189.00

You Save: $60.00 (24%)

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99.00

You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now







TurboTax Premier 2023 Tax Software, Federal & State Tax Return [Amazon Exclusive] [PC/MAC Disc]…

Price: $64.99

You Save: $40.00 (38%)

Buy Now







Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…

Price: $15.99

You Save: $14.00 (47%)

Buy Now







TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) - Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…

Price: $179.99

You Save: $100.00 (36%)

Buy Now







TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System Deco X55- Covers up to 2500 Sq.Ft., Replaces Wireless Ro…

Price: $79.99

You Save: $30.00 (27%)

Buy Now







LG C3 Series 83-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen Wall Mount TV with Magic Rem…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station, 3840Wh, LiFePO4 Batteries, Ultra-High 6000W AC Output…

Price: $2,999.00

Buy Now







Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, e…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







OnePlus 12,16GB RAM+512GB,Dual-SIM,Unlocked Android Smartphone,Supports 50W Wireless Charging,L…

Price: $799.99

You Save: $100.00 (11%)

Buy Now







Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Price: $749.99

You Save: $249.01 (25%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - Midnight

Price: $1,099.00

You Save: $200.00 (15%)

Buy Now







Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…

Price: $1,399.00

You Save: $200.00 (13%)

Buy Now







DATAFY RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Paperwhite Kobo eReaders Camera Remote Shutter,…

Price: $29.99

You Save: $3.00 (9%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $159.97

You Save: $115.02 (42%)

Buy Now







iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Self-Emptying & Auto-Fill Robot Vacuum & Mop – Multi-Functional Base Re…

Price: $984.46

You Save: $414.54 (30%)

Buy Now







Dreo Space Heater, Portable Electric Heaters for Indoor Use with Thermostat, Digital Display, 1…

Price: $35.99

You Save: $4.00 (10%)

Buy Now







Dreo Radiator Heater, Upgrade 1500W Electric Portable Space Oil Filled Heater with Remote Contr…

Price: $107.99

You Save: $12.00 (10%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $379.00

You Save: $100.00 (21%)

Buy Now







Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Price: $349.99

You Save: $99.01 (22%)

Buy Now







Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: $84.99

You Save: $14.01 (14%)

Buy Now







Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Grain Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Sous V…

Price: $119.95

You Save: $50.04 (29%)

Buy Now







HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…

Price: $329.65

You Save: $99.35 (23%)

Buy Now







FLEXISPOT Standing Desk, Electric Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand Desk Home Off…

Price: $149.99

You Save: $100.00 (40%)

Buy Now







Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With big…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now







Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…

Price: $159.99

You Save: $9.01 (5%)

Buy Now







Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…

Price: $199.00

You Save: $50.00 (20%)

Buy Now







LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV OLED65C2PUA, 2022 - AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-…

Price: $1,426.99

You Save: $473.00 (25%)

Buy Now







ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Bagged Professional Pro Grade, For Carpet and Hard…

Price: $136.31

You Save: $92.68 (40%)

Buy Now







Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Purple/Purple, Large

Price: $684.99

You Save: $265.00 (28%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $1,500 off LG C3 OLED TV, $100 off OnePlus 12, GE indoor smoker, GPS dog collars, more

More Top Deals from BGR