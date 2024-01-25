Today’s deals: $1,500 off LG C3 OLED TV, $100 off OnePlus 12, GE indoor smoker, GPS dog collars, more
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.
Thursday’s top tech deals include some great discounts that will wow our readers. For example, you can save up to $1,500 on a stunning LG C3 OLED TV, depending on what size you want. The OnePlus 12 has a nice $100 preorder discount. You can also save on the GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker, Garmin GPS dog collars, and more.
🚨GALAXY S24 PREORDER DEALS: Save up to $980 on a Galaxy S24 series phone with Samsung’s crazy preorder offers.
Today's Top Deals
Don’t want to spend $300+ on an iPad? Fire Tablets deals start at $65
Keep reading to see all of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, January 25.
Spend $80 On P&G Essentials, Get $20
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration, Precision Smoke Control, 5 Smoke S…
Price: $699 (reg. $999)
You Save: $300.00 (30%)
LG C3 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Rem…
Price: $1,535.99 (reg. $2,000)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189 (reg. $249)
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
Top Deals of the Day
FEATURED SALE: Spend $80+ on Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, and more, and Amazon will give you a $20 bonus credit
🚨 Preorder a Galaxy S24 series AI phone and save up to $980!
The awesome new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with no exhaust smoke is down to a new all-time low price thanks to a 30% discount
LG’s gorgeous C3 OLED TV is on sale with discounts up to $1,500 off depending on which size you get
🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
Apple AirTag 4-packs are $84.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329, or save even more on the 256GB model
iPad 10th-Gen is $419
Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 (last chance to get one with pulse oximetry!)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $749 with the blood oxygen sensor
Apple Watch SE just dropped back down to $199 at Amazon and Best Buy
M1 MacBook Air is back down to $749.99 (all-time low)
M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon and Best Buy
M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,399 (all-time low)
AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low) at Amazon and Best Buy
AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
Preorder the OnePlus 12, and you’ll get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB model
TP-Link WiFi 6 mesh routers are on sale starting at just $79.99
Super Mario Bros Wonder for the Nintendo Switch is on sale with the first discount ever! Save 12% on Nintendo’s best new Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
There’s a great sale on Waterdrop RO filter systems and water pitchers — I personally use the Waterdrop G3P800 water filtration system in my kitchen, and it’s one of the best purchases I’ve made
Braun electric shavers are up to 24% off in this big sale
Save up to $33% on Garmin GPS dog collars
Get a 4-pack of super-popular Meross smart plugs for $19.99, or save $14 on a pair of Meross Matter-enabled smart plugs
Also, the $31 Meross outdoor smart plug with HomeKit, Alexa, Google, and SmartThings compatibility is on sale for $21.99
The powerful and intelligent new Dyson Gen5detect is over $250 off at Amazon
Pick up a Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired for just $48.99 before it sells out
This remote controlled eBook page-turner is shooting up the charts on Amazon — see what all the fuss is about while it’s down to just $25.49
There’s a great sale going on Oreck commercial-grade vacuums — I use an Oreck XL2100RHS upright vacuum myself, and it is a total beast!
Tax season is almost here — get ready with these deals on Turbo Tax 2023
There’s a big sale right now on cordless, corded, and robot vacuums from Shark
Stunning LG gaming monitors have deep discounts right now
Get the Anker Solix F3800 home power system for $2,999 instead of $3,999 with coupon code ANKERF3800 — learn more in BGR’s best of CES 2024 roundup
Score a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
This Dreo ChefMaker sale cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this hot new combi-fryer, and you definitely will be too!
There’s also a big sale right now on Dreo space heaters, fans, and more
Pick up a renewed Echo Dot 5th-Gen for $39.99 thanks to Amazon’s refurb sale
There’s a big Roomba robot vacuum sale happening right now
Our favorite products with deep discounts
In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, gift cards, and much more.
Spend $80 On Household Essentials, Get $20 a Amazon Credit
Spend $60 On Household Essentials, Get A $15 Amazon Credit
GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker with Active Smoke Filtration, Precision Smoke Control, 5 Smoke S…
Price: $699.00
You Save: $300.00 (30%)
Super Mario Bros.™ Wonder – Nintendo Switch (US Version)
Price: $53.09
You Save: $6.90 (12%)
Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, Cook like a pro with just the press of a button, Smart Air Fryer Co…
Price: $279.00
You Save: $80.00 (22%)
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS 41mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Loop…
Price: $329.00
You Save: $70.00 (18%)
meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini, 15 Amp & Reliable Wi-Fi Connection, Support Alexa, Google Assista…
Price: $19.99
You Save: $7.00 (26%)
meross Matter Smart Plug Mini, Easy Setup, 100% Privacy Smart Outlet, Compact Size, Support App…
Price: $20.99
You Save: $14.00 (40%)
meross Outdoor Smart Plug Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant and Smar…
Price: $21.99
You Save: $9.00 (29%)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds with USB-C Charging, Up to 2X More Active…
Price: $189.00
You Save: $60.00 (24%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
TurboTax Premier 2023 Tax Software, Federal & State Tax Return [Amazon Exclusive] [PC/MAC Disc]…
Price: $64.99
You Save: $40.00 (38%)
Smart Plug Work with Alexa and Google Home Nooie,Smart Alexa Plug Mini Bluetooth Smart Life&Tuy…
Price: $15.99
You Save: $14.00 (47%)
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System(Deco X55) – Covers up to 6500 Sq.Ft. , Replaces Wireless…
Price: $179.99
You Save: $100.00 (36%)
TP-Link Deco AX3000 WiFi 6 Mesh System Deco X55- Covers up to 2500 Sq.Ft., Replaces Wireless Ro…
Price: $79.99
You Save: $30.00 (27%)
LG C3 Series 83-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen Wall Mount TV with Magic Rem…
Price: Price too low to display
Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station, 3840Wh, LiFePO4 Batteries, Ultra-High 6000W AC Output…
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Wired – Convenient, e…
Price: Price too low to display
OnePlus 12,16GB RAM+512GB,Dual-SIM,Unlocked Android Smartphone,Supports 50W Wireless Charging,L…
Price: $799.99
You Save: $100.00 (11%)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
Price: $749.99
You Save: $249.01 (25%)
Apple 2023 15.3-Inch MacBook Air Laptop with M2 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD – Midnight
Price: $1,099.00
You Save: $200.00 (15%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M3 chip with 8‑core CPU, 10‑core GPU: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR…
Price: $1,399.00
You Save: $200.00 (13%)
DATAFY RF Remote Control Page Turner for Kindle Paperwhite Kobo eReaders Camera Remote Shutter,…
Price: $29.99
You Save: $3.00 (9%)
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…
Price: $159.97
You Save: $115.02 (42%)
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ Self-Emptying & Auto-Fill Robot Vacuum & Mop – Multi-Functional Base Re…
Price: $984.46
You Save: $414.54 (30%)
Dreo Space Heater, Portable Electric Heaters for Indoor Use with Thermostat, Digital Display, 1…
Price: $35.99
You Save: $4.00 (10%)
Dreo Radiator Heater, Upgrade 1500W Electric Portable Space Oil Filled Heater with Remote Contr…
Price: $107.99
You Save: $12.00 (10%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $379.00
You Save: $100.00 (21%)
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…
Price: $349.99
You Save: $99.01 (22%)
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
Price: $84.99
You Save: $14.01 (14%)
Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice/Grain Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Sous V…
Price: $119.95
You Save: $50.04 (29%)
HOVERAir X1 Self-Flying Camera, Pocket-Sized Drone HDR Video Capture, Palm Takeoff, Intelligent…
Price: $329.65
You Save: $99.35 (23%)
FLEXISPOT Standing Desk, Electric Height Adjustable Desk 48 x 24 Inches Sit Stand Desk Home Off…
Price: $149.99
You Save: $100.00 (40%)
Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | With big…
Price: Price too low to display
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones, Personalized Spatial Au…
Price: $159.99
You Save: $9.01 (5%)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…
Price: $199.00
You Save: $50.00 (20%)
LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED evo Smart TV OLED65C2PUA, 2022 – AI-Powered 4K TV, Alexa Built-…
Price: $1,426.99
You Save: $473.00 (25%)
ORECK XL COMMERCIAL Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Bagged Professional Pro Grade, For Carpet and Hard…
Price: $136.31
You Save: $92.68 (40%)
Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Purple/Purple, Large
Price: $684.99
You Save: $265.00 (28%)
Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $1,500 off LG C3 OLED TV, $100 off OnePlus 12, GE indoor smoker, GPS dog collars, more
More Top Deals from BGR