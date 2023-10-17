Today’s deals: $0 iPhone 15 Pro Max, $399 iPad 10, $50 Echo Show 5, $60 Google Nest WiFi, more
Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive offers, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $0 upfront with no trade-in required. You can also get the iPad 10th-gen for $399 and the Amazon Echo Show 5 for only $49.99. Plus, Google Nest WiFi deals start at just $59.99 today.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, October 17.
Today's Top Deals
Today’s best tech deals
FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
Score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $49.99 instead of $103
🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
AirPods 3 are 11% off at $149.99, or get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is $0 upfront in any size from Boost Mobile — no trade-in required!
The 10.2-inch iPad is down to $249, the lowest price ever
iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is down to a new all-time low price of $1,049 thanks to a $250 discount
Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 on sale
The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $70 on the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra
There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system for only $159.99 and get blazing-fast Wi-Fi that reaches every corner of your home
Single Google Nest WiFi routers are on sale for as little as $59.99 — check the “other sellers” section to find the best price
Don’t miss Beats Studio Buds ANC earphones while they’re on sale for $89.95, an all-time low
Save at least $100 on the LG C3 evo OLED TV in any size
More of our favorite sales
Spend $100 On Top Household Essentials, Get $25 a Amazon Credit
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)| Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb
Price: $49.99
You Save: $52.99 (51%)
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…
Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…
Price: $399.00
You Save: $50.00 (11%)
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…
Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)
Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop…
Price: $729.00
You Save: $70.00 (9%)
Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…
LG C3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Rem…
Price: Price too low to display
Drone with 1080P Camera for Adults and Kids, Foldable Remote Control Quadcopter with Voice Cont…
Price: $47.49
You Save: $42.50 (47%)
Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…
Price: $1,049.00
You Save: $250.00 (19%)
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…
Price: $799.99
You Save: $199.01 (20%)
Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B…
Price: $89.95
You Save: $60.00 (40%)
Nintendo Switch � OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con (Renewed)
Price: $279.99
You Save: $9.01 (3%)
Google Nest Wifi – AC2200 – Mesh WiFi System – Wifi Router – 2200 Sq Ft Coverage – 1 pack
Price: $59.99
You Save: $109.01 (65%)
Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points – WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker – Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…
Price: $159.99
You Save: $189.01 (54%)
EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Compatible with Alexa & Google Home, Alexa Smart So…
Price: $17.99
You Save: $12.00 (40%)
