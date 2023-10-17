Advertisement

Today’s deals: $0 iPhone 15 Pro Max, $399 iPad 10, $50 Echo Show 5, $60 Google Nest WiFi, more

Maren Estrada
·4 min read

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive offers, like the iPhone 15 Pro Max for $0 upfront with no trade-in required. You can also get the iPad 10th-gen for $399 and the Amazon Echo Show 5 for only $49.99. Plus, Google Nest WiFi deals start at just $59.99 today.

Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Tuesday, October 17.

Today's Top Deals



Spend $100, Get $25 a Amazon Credit

Spend $100, Get $25 a Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $100, Get $25

Buy Now



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99 (reg. $129)
You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now



Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)| Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)| Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb

Price: $49.99 (reg. $103)
You Save: $52.99 (51%)

Buy Now



Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Price: $399 (reg. $449)
You Save: $50.00 (11%)

Buy Now

Today’s best tech deals

More of our favorite sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.



Spend $100 On Top Household Essentials, Get $25 a Amazon Credit

Spend $100 On Top Household Essentials, Get $25 a Amazon Credit

Price: Spend $100, Get $25

Buy Now



Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)| Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)| Charcoal with Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb

Price: $49.99
You Save: $52.99 (51%)

Buy Now



Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Ear Buds, Bluetooth Headphones with Lightning Charging…

Price: $99.00
You Save: $30.00 (23%)

Buy Now



Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport…

Price: $239.99

Buy Now



Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-F…

Price: $399.00
You Save: $50.00 (11%)

Buy Now



Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP…

Price: $249.00
You Save: $80.00 (24%)

Buy Now



Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop…

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smart Watch w/Rugged Titanium Case & Orange Alpine Loop…

Price: $729.00
You Save: $70.00 (9%)

Buy Now



Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…

Apple Watch Ultra 2 [GPS + Cellular 49mm] Smartwatch with Rugged Titanium Case & Indigo Alpine…

Price: $774 (reg. $799)

Buy Now



LG C3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Rem…

LG C3 Series 55-Inch Class OLED evo 4K Processor Smart Flat Screen TV for Gaming with Magic Rem…

Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now



Drone with 1080P Camera for Adults and Kids, Foldable Remote Control Quadcopter with Voice Cont…

Drone with 1080P Camera for Adults and Kids, Foldable Remote Control Quadcopter with Voice Cont…

Price: $47.49
You Save: $42.50 (47%)

Buy Now



Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…

Apple 2023 MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory…

Price: $1,049.00
You Save: $250.00 (19%)

Buy Now



Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit…

Price: $799.99
You Save: $199.01 (20%)

Buy Now



Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B…

Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, B…

Price: $89.95
You Save: $60.00 (40%)

Buy Now



Nintendo Switch � OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con (Renewed)

Nintendo Switch � OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con (Renewed)

Price: $279.99
You Save: $9.01 (3%)

Buy Now



Google Nest Wifi -  AC2200 - Mesh WiFi System -  Wifi Router - 2200 Sq Ft Coverage - 1 pack

Google Nest Wifi –  AC2200 – Mesh WiFi System –  Wifi Router – 2200 Sq Ft Coverage – 1 pack

Price: $59.99
You Save: $109.01 (65%)

Buy Now



Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points - WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker - Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…

Nest WiFi Router and 2 Points – WiFi Extender with Smart Speaker – Works with Google WiFi (3 Pa…

Price: $159.99
You Save: $189.01 (54%)

Buy Now



EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Compatible with Alexa & Google Home, Alexa Smart So…

EIGHTREE Smart Plug, Smart Home WiFi Outlet Compatible with Alexa & Google Home, Alexa Smart So…

Price: $17.99
You Save: $12.00 (40%)

Buy Now

Don't Miss: Today’s deals: $0 iPhone 15 Pro Max, $399 iPad 10, $50 Echo Show 5, $60 Google Nest WiFi, more

Click here to read the full article.

More Top Deals from BGR

  1. Best Prime Big Deal Days DNA test deals from 23andMe, AncestryDNA, & Embark

  2. Best Apple iPad deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023

  3. Best Echo Dot deals for October 2023