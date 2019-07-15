Today’s the deadline for tagged players to get long-term deals

Falcons owner Arthur Blank bragged this offseason that defensive tackle Grady Jarrett would be a “Falcon for life.”

He’s down to the final hours of being able to deliver on that promise.

Today’s the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign long-term deals, putting some heat on one of the final slow Mondays of the football year.

Jarrett, Texas outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney and 49ers kicker Robbie Gould are the last three tagged players without long-term deals.

Clowney’s not expected to get one today, with the Texans caught without a General Manager, and Gould has expressed displeasure with being stuck in San Francisco, to the extent of saying he’s not sure he’ll report if he isn’t traded.

Previously this offseason, Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence got his long-term contract, while pass-rushers Dee Ford and Frank Clark got theirs after being traded.