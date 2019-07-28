Today’s Cup race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

With traction compound liberally applied to the surface of the 2.5-mile track for the first time, NASCAR’s premier series will make its second annual visit to Pocono Raceway for the final time.

Next season, the track will play host to a Cup doubleheader during its lone race weekend.

Here’s all the info for today’s event:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The green flag is scheduled for 3:18 p.m.

PRERACE: The garage will open at 9 a.m. for prerace inspection. The driver/crew chief meeting is scheduled for 1 p.m. Driver introductions will begin at 2:20 p.m. The national anthem will be performed by Ellen Kane at 3:01 p.m. Brian Quinn (representing Gander RV) will give the command to start engines at 3:07 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

TV/RADIO: Prerace coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Countdown to Green on NBCSN and the race broadcast at 3 on NBCSN. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the race. MRN’s coverage begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast, which is also available at mrn.com.

STREAM: http://stream.nbcsports.com/nascar/monster-energy-nascar-cup-series

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for partly cloudy with a high of 81 degrees and a 24% chance of rain for the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch led 79 laps, including the final 21, for his third victory at Pocono.

TO THE REAR: Kyle Larson will fall to the end of the field in a backup car for the second consecutive week after crashing in practice. Chase Elliott also is in a backup car.

Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson and William Byron, Michael McDowell, Ryan Blaney, Chris Buescher , Corey LaJoie, Ross Chastain and Reed Sorenson also will start at the back after having their qualifying times disallowed by inspection failures.

Bubba Wallace will drop to the rear because of an engine change between practices.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the updated starting lineup after prerace inspection.