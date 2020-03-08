Today’s Cup race at Phoenix: Start time, lineup and more

NASCAR wraps its three-race West Coast swing today at Phoenix Raceway.

Phoenix will host the championship race in November. Today’s race marks the first time in the Cup playoff era that the series has raced at a track that will host the title event more than once in a season.

Here’s all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:37 p.m by Bryan Derbyshire, Casey Callinsky and their families. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:45 p.m.

PRERACE: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 3 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:30 p.m. by Pastor Rick Derbyshire. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:31 p.m. by actress Skyler Austin, star of “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) around the 1-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 75. Stage 2 ends on Lap 190.

TV/RADIO: Fox will televise the race. Coverage begins at 3. Motor Racing Network’s coverage will begin at 2:30 p.m. and can also be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees and 0% chance of rain at the race’s start.

LAST TIME: Kyle Busch won this race last year over Martin Truex Jr. and Ryan Blaney. Denny Hamlin won last fall’s playoff race over Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney.

TO THE REAR: Martin Truex Jr. (engine), John Hunter Nemecheck (radiator change)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup lineup

