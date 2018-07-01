Today’s Cup race at Chicago: Start time, lineup and more

Martin Truex Jr. seeks to win his third consecutive race at Chicagoland Speedway. He’s also one of only six drivers to win a Cup race this season. With 10 races left until the playoffs begin, 10 spots remain open. Will there be a new winner today?

Here is all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Pat Baker, Overton’s director of operations, and Nicolas Goureau, Overton’s vice president of merchandise and business development, will give the command to start engines at 2:23 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:32 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 267 laps (400 miles) around the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 80. Stage 2 ends on Lap 160.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 12:30 p.m. Driver introductions are at 1:45 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Jim Cornelison will perform the anthem at 2:17 p.m.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN will broadcast the race beginning at 2:30 p.m. Coverage begins at noon with NASCAR America, followed by Countdown to Green at 2 p.m. NBCSN’s coverage continues with Victory Lap after the race. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 89 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Martin Truex Jr. won at Chicagoland for the second consecutive year last season. Chase Elliott placed second. Kevin Harvick finished third.

QUALIFYING TIME DISALLOWED: Martin Truex Jr. (36th), Denny Hamlin (37th), Jimmie Johnson (38th) and Chris Buescher (39th) all failed inspection after qualifying and had their qualifying time disallowed.

TO THE REAR: Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Daniel Suarez and Timmy Hill for unapproved adjustment.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Cup starting lineup