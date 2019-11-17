Today’s Cup championship race at Miami: Start time, lineup and more

After nine months and 36 races, the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series season comes to an end today with the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick will all vie to earn their second career Cup championships, while Denny Hamlin seeks his first Cup crown.

It also will be the last race for several drivers with their current teams, including Chris Buescher, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Matt DiBenedetto, Daniel Hemric, David Ragan, Paul Menard and Daniel Suarez.

Here is the information for today’s race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:18 p.m. by Joseph Hinrichs, Ford Motor Company President, Automotive. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:28 p.m.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 8:30 a.m. The driver/crew chief meeting will be at 1 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m. The invocation will be given at 3:10 p.m. by Sammy Flores, Pastor from Christ Fellowship Miami. The National Anthem will be performed at 3:11 by Candi Carpenter.

DISTANCE: The race is 267 laps (400.5 miles) around the 1.5-mile oval.

STAGES: Stage 1 will end on Lap 80. Stage 2 will end on Lap 160.

TV/RADIO: NBC will televise the race. Coverage will begin with NASCAR America at 1:30 p.m. on NBC. Countdown to Green follows at 2 p.m. on NBC. The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. on NBC. NBCSN also will have the NASCAR Hot Pass telecast that will offer simultaneous coverage hyper-focused on each of the Championship 4 drivers. The postrace show will be on NBCSN at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

STREAMING ONLINE: Click here for NBC’s live stream of the race.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday’s Cup race calls for a temperature of 74 degrees and a 0% chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano led a race-high 80 laps to win the race and earn his first career Cup championship, beating Martin Truex Jr. by 1.725 seconds.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here

