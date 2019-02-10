Today’s Advance Auto Parts Clash: Start time, lineup and more

The green flag will drop on the NASCAR season today with the exhibition Advance Auto Parts Clash at Daytona International Speedway.

The race will see 20 Cup drivers competing for the win.

The field is made up of drivers who won a Cup pole in 2018, former Clash winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 winners who competed full-time in 2018, former Daytona 500 pole winners who competed full-time in 2018 and drivers who qualified for last year’s Cup playoffs.

Here’s all the info you need for the race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: U.S. Army Master Sergeant George Vera will give the command to start engines at 3:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:14 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 75 laps (187.5 miles) around the 2.5-mile speedway.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10 a.m. Daytona 500 pole qualifying at 12:10 p.m. Driver introductions are at 2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Gina Marie Incandel will perform the anthem at 2:56 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race starting at 3 p.m. The Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 2 p.m. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 69 degrees and a 50 percent chance of rain.

TO THE REAR: Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin will start in the back with backup cars.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski led 43 laps and beat teammate Joey Logano and Kurt Busch.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for Clash lineup