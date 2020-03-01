Today (3/1) is the NBA Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline

The period of time between the NBA trade deadline in early-February and March 1st is unofficially known as buyout season. It’s the time of year when players who weren’t traded at the deadline regularly give back some salary to their current club to get their freedom. Those players usually sign on with playoff teams for the remainder of the season.

There is often confusion as to the importance of the 3/1 deadline. While players must be waived by 3/1, they do not have to sign with a new team on 3/1. That can happen at anytime up to the end of the season. Any players who are already free agents, are eligible for the playoffs as well.

So far this buyout season has seen the following movement:

On Saturday, Allen Crabbe and Anthony Tolliver were let go by the Timberwolves and Kings respectively. Both players are expected to sign on with new teams after they clear waivers.

There are some other names worth monitoring on Sunday, including Tristan Thompson of the Cavaliers and Evan Turner of the Timberwolves. Thompson isn’t expected to take a buyout however, as no Klutch Sports client has ever given back money in a buyout. Thompson has made it clear in recent weeks that he’s content to finish the season in Cleveland.

