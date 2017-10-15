Tocchet ready to take hard line with struggling Coyotes

Boston Bruins' Anders Bjork (10) celebrates with Danton Heinen (43) and teammates after scoring a third-period goal as Arizona Coyotes' Lawson Crouse skates off the ice during an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. The Bruins defeated the Coyotes 6-2. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Rick Tocchet has been known as a players' coach, from his days with Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh to early in his current tenure with the Arizona Coyotes.

That could be about to change.

His team still winless and spinning on a wheel to nowhere, Tocchet is looking for something, anything that may spark his team, even if it means playing the part of the bad guy.

Hard-skating practices, roster changes, even curfews could be in store for the Coyotes after their latest lackadaisical loss.

''You don't want to babysit players, but it's just got to get harder now, right?'' Tocchet said following Arizona's 6-2 home loss to Boston Saturday night. ''I hate doing that stuff, but if that's what it takes we might have to do it. Some coaches in the NHL, they skate the hell out of their guys and they come back the next night and play well, so maybe I've got to do that. I try not to be that guy. I just don't want to be a babysitter out here.''

The Coyotes were supposed to make a turn back toward relevance this season. Their roster was young, but filled with talent, and Tocchet had a new message, not to mention a new style of play after eight seasons under previous coach Dave Tippett.

Arizona opened the season flailing with inconsistency, playing well at times, but unable to sustain it enough to win a game.

At 0-4-1, the Coyotes are the only winless team in the Western Conference and join the Buffalo Sabres as the only NHL teams without a victory.

Arizona has led in four of its five games, including Saturday night against the Bruins, yet can't seem to find a way to hold on. The Coyotes have one point so far, coming in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights in the second game of the season.

''You can't have four or five passengers,'' Tocchet said. ''You look down the bench and some guys are sucking wind. I don't understand that after our last game, why are we sucking wind? Are we out of shape? Is it anxiety when there is pressure? Sometimes when you get anxiety, you get tired. Just trying to put a finger on this.''