Toby Keith's daughter Krystal sings national anthem before OU vs Texas WCWS softball game

Krystal Keith, the daughter of country music star and OU superfan Toby Keith, sang the national anthem ahead of Game 1 of the Women’s College World Series Championship Series.

Toby Keith died Feb. 5 at age 62 after a long battle with stomach cancer.

He sang his hit “How Do You Like Me Now,” at OU’s team celebration following last season’s WCWS victory and his songs were played at each game at Love’s Field this season.

As Krystal Keith finished the song, a plane from Altus Air Force Base with an all-female crew, flew over the stadium from center field over home plate.

