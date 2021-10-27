Tobin Heath broke a defender's ankles with a shoulder shimmy, then assisted a late goal in the USWNT's onslaught

Tobin Heath. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Late in the USWNT's game vs South Korea, she broke a defender's ankles and promptly assisted a goal.

Tobin Heath's skill with the ball at her feet has long been unrivaled in the world of women's soccer.

And the US Women's National Team superstar added to her impressive highlight reel Tuesday night.

Late in the USWNT's contest against South Korea Tuesday night, Heath found herself attacking off the dribble halfway between midfield and the 18-yard box. As a pink-cleated defender squared up to defend her, the 33-year-old striker took a hesitation step, shimmied her shoulders, and sent her opponent tumbling to the turf.

Two touches later, Heath spotted Lynn Williams slashing into the box and delivered a stunning through ball to her fellow forward. Williams promptly one-touched it into the far corner of the net, putting the USWNT up 6-0 in stoppage time.

Check out the full play below:

