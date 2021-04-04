Tobias Harris's 32 lead Sixers past Wolves

Tobias Harris came up big in the clutch yet again for the Sixers in a way-too-close 122-113 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday night. With his team leading by just four points in the final three minutes and 25 seconds, Harris took over, scoring 12 points himself.

Harris finished the game with a team-high 32 points on an outrageously efficient 13-of-17 shooting. He made a pair of 3-point shots and all four of his looks from the free-throw line to go along with five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. This has been the Tobias Harris of 2020-21 and it’s time to give him the deserving praise he missed as an All-Star snub a month ago.

In his 11th season, Harris is scoring a career-high 20.5 points per game on a career-high 51.7% shooting from the field with 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game. He’s making 1.5 3-pointers per game at a 40.4% clip, and turning the ball over less than two times per game (1.9) in 33.5 minutes in a year he’s tying his career-high in usage (23.9%).

With Joel Embiid out for 10 games in a row until his return on Saturday night, there’s no way the Sixers would be tied with the Nets for first place in the Eastern Conference at 34-15 without Harris’s elite-level contributions. In the stretch without Embiid, Harris averaged 21.6 points per game on 52.4% shooting from the field, sinking 42.3% of his 2.6 3-point shots per game with 6.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game. Star numbers.

On the season, Harris is nearing a 50/40/90 season (89.9% from the free-throw line), and creating offense for himself when others can’t create opportunities for him. He’s a multi-dimensional scorer and an excellent complementary player for Embiid’s MVP-level talent. Sixers fans should appreciate the heck out of the year he’s putting together. Harris has been everything, and he’ll be the key for the team to make a deep playoff run. (Harris's fantasy managers would agree, as he's the 19th-best player in 9-cat leagues this season. He ranked No. 52 last year.)

Let's talk about all eight games from Saturday night.

Knicks 125, Pistons 81

The great

Julius Randle — Randle scored 29 points on 9-of-16 shooting with five 3-pointers, eight rebounds, three assists, and three turnovers in 30 minutes.

Reggie Bullock — Bullock drained six 3-point shots on 10 attempts to score 22 points with five rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

The good

Elfrid Payton — He only made 4-of-12 shots from the field but neared a triple-double with 11 points, nine assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block.

Jerami Grant — Grant scored 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting with four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Mason Plumlee — Plumlee scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting but grabbed 10 boards and added one assist, one steal, and two blocks.

Sixers 122, Timberwolves 113

The great

Tobias Harris — Harris had another terrific game, making 13-of-17 shots for 32 points with five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

Joel Embiid — In his first game back since March 12th, Embiid scored 24 points in 28 minutes on 6-of-14 shooting. He added eight rebounds, two assists, and three blocks.

Ben Simmons — Simmons scored 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one turnover in 33 minutes.

Karl-Anthony Towns — Towns had the line of the night with 39 points on 11-of-23 shooting with 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 44 minutes.

The good

Jordan McLaughlin — Replacing Ricky Rubio as a starter, McLaughlin scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting with nine assists, six rebounds, three steals, and just two turnovers in 41 minutes.

Pacers 129, Spurs 133

The great

Caris LeVert — LeVert scored 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting with two made 3-pointers, nine assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block.

Jakob Poeltl — Poeltl had an elite defensive statistic night with two steals and three blocks to go along with 14 points on 6-of-12 shooting, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Dejounte Murray — Murray scored 20 points on 9-of-17 shooting with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The good

T.J. McConnell — McConnell was clutch down the stretch and neared a triple-double with 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Myles Turner — Turner had a solid night scoring 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds, four blocks, and one assist.

Jazz 127, Magic 91

The great

Donovan Mitchell — Mitchell scored 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with six made 3-pointers, four assists, three steals, and two rebounds.

Wendell Carter Jr. — In his first start for the Magic, Carter Jr. scored 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting with 12 rebounds, one assist, and a pair of blocks.

The good

Joe Ingles — Ingles scored 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Chuma Okeke — Okeke scored 16 points on 7-of-15 shooting with five rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Trail Blazers 133, Thunder 85

The great

C.J. McCollum — McCollum scored 20 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block.

The good

Damian Lillard — Lillard scored 16 points on 6-of-15 shooting with six assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Kenrich Williams — Williams scored 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, two assists, and one block.

Tony Bradley — Bradley scored 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Bucks 129, Kings 128

The great

Terence Davis — Yeah! Davis scored 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting with three rebounds, one assist, and two blocks. It was the second-highest scoring night of his career in 23 minutes off the bench.

De’Aaron Fox — Fox scored 27 points on 10-of-24 shooting with six assists, three rebounds, one block, and one steal.

Jrue Holiday — Holiday scored 33 points on 14-of-23 shooting with 11 assists, seven rebounds, one teal, and one block in 37 minutes.

Donte DiVincenzo — DiVincenzo scored 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting with 14 rebounds, seven assists, and one steal.

The good

Tyrese Haliburton — Haliburton came close to a triple-double, scoring 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting with 11 assists and six rebounds. He had no turnovers in 33 minutes.

Mavericks 109, Wizards 87

The great

Luka Doncic — Doncic scored 26 points on 12-of-24 shooting with eight rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes.

Russell Westbrook — Westbrook scored 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting with 14 rebounds, five assists, and one turnover.

The good

Boban Marjanovic — Boban scored 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting with 12 rebounds and a block in 24 minutes.

Heat 115, Cavaliers 101

The great

Bam Adebayo — Adebayo scored 18 points on 9-of-12 shooting with 11 rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal in just 30 minutes.

Duncan Robinson — Robinson made six 3-pointers for 18 points in 29 minutes. He added three rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Jimmy Butler — Butler scored 15 points on 4-of-8 shooting with 11 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 32 minutes.

Collin Sexton — Sexton scored 26 pints on 11-of-17 shooting with three rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

The good

Taurean Prince — Prince scored 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting including two 3-pointers with six rebounds and three assists.