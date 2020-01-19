Tobias Harris trolls Ben Simmons before and after Sixers' win

There are probably quite a few people that would like to be Ben Simmons.

Tobias Harris took that a step further before the Sixers game Saturday night against the Knicks, rocking Simmons' expensive looking neckwear.

The Sixers sweated out a win and snapped their six-game road losing streak at Madison Square Garden Saturday (see observations). Harris had a rough night, going 5 of 13 overall, but he did hit a huge three with 28.2 seconds left off a Simmons' inbounds pass to give the Sixers a two-point lead.

"I was just trying to get it in," Simmons told reporters postgame. "I don't think we had any timeouts left, so I'm glad he came to the ball and put up a great shot. He made it look good."

T O B I

T R I P L E



89-87, good guys. pic.twitter.com/Ssu4rocbI2





— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 19, 2020

The chemistry between the two seems to be paying off on the court.

"He's locked in," Simmons said. "He's been aggressive taking shots. We want him to keep shooting the ball and taking those open looks. He's a great player."

Postgame, Harris went back into Simmons mode.

The team also had a little fun with Harris' "Fresh Prince" impersonation.

Simmons had a big night, posting 20 points for the fourth straight game - the first time in his career he's done so. The duo of Harris and Simmons also combined for the biggest defensive play of the game, trapping Julius Randle and causing a turnover with 7.6 seconds left.

Even though Harris accidentally gave Simmons a smack in the face in his haste while celebrating.

👉 THAT WAY TO BROOKLYN 👉 pic.twitter.com/gXNxV12NDq — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 19, 2020

The Sixers have won three games in a row and it looks like they're having fun again.

