Tobias Harris scores and draws the foul

Caitlin Clark officially broke Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record on Sunday afternoon.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.
Clark's vest is the first Juszczyk has made for an athlete celebrating the athlete, rather than for a player's loved one.
Join Yahoo Sports on the ground in Indianapolis as workouts continue at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Luis Suarez hobbled through his first two months as an MLS player. His knee is falling apart. But he's still lethal enough to dominate MLS. That was clear in a 5-0 Inter Miami rout of Orlando City.
Santana wore No. 41 throughout his career as a tribute to Victor Martinez.
Itching to get your fantasy baseball team drafted already? Our analysts have compiled their rankings for every position to help you build the best team possible!
The 31-year-old Waller has missed 19 games over the past three seasons.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top second basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Josh Harris wants to get to know his next quarterback.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top relievers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Uwazurike was suspended by the NFL in 2023 for betting on games during his rookie season.
The Yahoo Fantasy and Yahoo MLB crews join forces to reveal the pitchers they're most excited about for the 2024 season.
The former star finished his first round in dead last, but there were still some promising signs.
Wembanayma filled up the box score again while connecting on 5 of 7 3-point attempts as he continues to find his stroke from long distance.
This is one of the most important weeks in the NFL calendar, and Jorge Martin has identified 10 prospects who could have a big impact on fantasy football in 2024.
As challenging as it was to turn a toxic, woebegone franchise into a viable championship contender, it’s the final steps of the ladder that always prove the most challenging.
From Deep has arrived — fantasy analyst Dan Titus breaks down three things all managers need to know from around the NBA. Today, a nod of recognition for Grayson Allen.
Junior has been an analyst for NBC since retiring from the NASCAR Cup Series in 2017.