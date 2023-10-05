Tobias Harris has praise for new Sixers coach Nick Nurse at training camp

FORT COLLINS, Colo.–The Philadelphia 76ers are two days into training camp under the guidance of new coach Nick Nurse. He takes the reins of the Sixers after Philadelphia moved on from Doc Rivers after three seasons on the job.

The Sixers will be looking to finally get over the hump in the Eastern Conference and get to the finals this time around. In order to do that, Nurse has to get everybody on the same page and be sure that everybody understands their role on the team.

Tobias Harris, who is entering a contract year, will continue to be an important piece to this group. He is still somebody who has to be able to put the ball in the basket at an efficient rate and somebody who will be an important piece on the defensive end as well.

Under Nurse, Harris will be used in plenty of different ways and through the early part of camp, he is seeing the benefits of Nurse’s system.

“It’s been amazing,” Harris said of Nurse’s style. “I think you can ask everybody in here and they would answer the same thing. It’s been just fun, high energy, and at the same time, everybody is kind of gradually figuring out their spots on the floor, figuring out how we can come together and have the best type of chemistry that we can get, but through all the coaches and staffs I’ve been a part of, this has been an easy system and easy environment to get adapted to.”

Moving forward, Harris will likely play some sort of combination of both the small and power forward spots. Nurse is a guy who likes to run out a lot of unconventional lineups on the floor and there is a chance that Harris plays multiple positions.

“I would say it’s a combination of both,” Harris finished. “To be honest, there’s not really many—it’s kind of positionless basketball. It’s more about the concepts of where we’re at on the floor and actions we get into.”

The Sixers will continue training camp under Nurse’s guidance as they prepare for the 2023-24 season.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire