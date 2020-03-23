Last night, Tobias Harris took to Instagram to congratulate 76ers teammate Matisse Thybulle on his career night, leading Philadelphia to a win against Atlanta.

If that’s news to you, then you haven’t been following Harris on IG. He has continued posting as if the NBA was never suspended.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It started with a post praising Joel Embiid for his play in a road win at Charlotte





Next was a post of him showing up to (or leaving?) a game and showing off his style.





Next up, it was Thybulle and the win against the Hawks.





It’s good to see the Sixers playing so well after struggling since the All-Star break. They are at Minnesota Monday night, where I imagine another of Harris’ teammates will have a game worth being singled out for.

Tobias Harris posting on Instagram like the season never stopped originally appeared on NBCSports.com