Tobias Harris posting on Instagram like the season never stopped

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

Last night, Tobias Harris took to Instagram to congratulate 76ers teammate Matisse Thybulle on his career night, leading Philadelphia to a win against Atlanta.

If that’s news to you, then you haven’t been following Harris on IG. He has continued posting as if the NBA was never suspended.

It started with a post praising Joel Embiid for his play in a road win at Charlotte

IDC I’m posting as if the season still on!!!!!! 😤😱😤Great W tonight, @joelembiid way to step up and lead tonight bro! On to the next yuuu heard (@kyle.oquinn voice 🗣)

A post shared by Tobias Harris (@tobiasharris) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:46pm PDT


Next was a post of him showing up to (or leaving?) a game and showing off his style.

The fit hit different after a W 😎🥶😤

A post shared by Tobias Harris (@tobiasharris) on Mar 20, 2020 at 2:44pm PDT


Next up, it was Thybulle and the win against the Hawks.

Yup yup!!!! 😎😎 IDC!! 😤 Way to hoop out there rook!!! Career night for my boy @theycallmetisse & locked down defense in the 4th helped us get that victory(ask me for the stats), keep hoopin bro!! Ay @mikescottva all them TikTok videos paying off for the kid 😂😂. Saturday nights are always a lot better with a W. Next game ain’t till Tuesday where we celebrating at🧐🤨?!?! @kyle.oquinn church tomorrow morning see you there ⛪️ #CoronaSeason #Undefeated

A post shared by Tobias Harris (@tobiasharris) on Mar 21, 2020 at 7:16pm PDT


It’s good to see the Sixers playing so well after struggling since the All-Star break. They are at Minnesota Monday night, where I imagine another of Harris’ teammates will have a game worth being singled out for.

