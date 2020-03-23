Tobias Harris posting on Instagram like the season never stopped
Last night, Tobias Harris took to Instagram to congratulate 76ers teammate Matisse Thybulle on his career night, leading Philadelphia to a win against Atlanta.
If that’s news to you, then you haven’t been following Harris on IG. He has continued posting as if the NBA was never suspended.
It started with a post praising Joel Embiid for his play in a road win at Charlotte
IDC I’m posting as if the season still on!!!!!! 😤😱😤Great W tonight, @joelembiid way to step up and lead tonight bro! On to the next yuuu heard (@kyle.oquinn voice 🗣)
Next was a post of him showing up to (or leaving?) a game and showing off his style.
The fit hit different after a W 😎🥶😤
Next up, it was Thybulle and the win against the Hawks.
Yup yup!!!! 😎😎 IDC!! 😤 Way to hoop out there rook!!! Career night for my boy @theycallmetisse & locked down defense in the 4th helped us get that victory(ask me for the stats), keep hoopin bro!! Ay @mikescottva all them TikTok videos paying off for the kid 😂😂. Saturday nights are always a lot better with a W. Next game ain’t till Tuesday where we celebrating at🧐🤨?!?! @kyle.oquinn church tomorrow morning see you there ⛪️ #CoronaSeason #Undefeated
It’s good to see the Sixers playing so well after struggling since the All-Star break. They are at Minnesota Monday night, where I imagine another of Harris’ teammates will have a game worth being singled out for.
