Tobias Harris gives the key to him getting back on track to help Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris recently had a rough go at it on the floor. He had a 5-game stretch where he averaged just 10.8 points and shot only 31.3% from the floor and 23.5% from deep.

Those types of numbers are not going to get it done as the Sixers need him to give more with Joel Embiid off the floor. He’s very well aware of that and he was able to bounce back in a big way in his previous two outings.

Harris had 31 points and 12 rebounds in a win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and then followed that up with 28 points and five rebounds in a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. It appears that he is back on track which is good news for him and the Sixers.

“Just finding a good balance out there,” Harris told reporters after the win on Sunday. “I’m figuring out different ways to slow the game down, get to my spots, and be able to make the shots. I play with confidence, but overall, I am doing a lot of the little things. Just going out there with high energy and making an impact whichever way I can. Obviously, the last two games have felt really good. I just want to continue that type of flow and that pace.”

On the season, Harris is averaging 17.6 points and shooting 50% from the floor. He has got to play at that level consistently the rest of the way and then carry it into the playoffs.

There will be a lot of factors that will decide Philadelphia’s fate in the 2023-24 season, but the play of Harris will arguably be the biggest one for the Sixers to reach their goals.

