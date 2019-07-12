Ben Simmons, as Sixers fans know, has zero three-point makes in his two NBA seasons.

But, during a recent workout with Tobias Harris in Los Angeles, the 22-year-old made a couple of long-range shots.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Everybody was trying to figure out why I was guarding him at the three-point line, but it was really because he hit two of them," Harris said Friday. "When I dared him to shoot two of them, he hit two in a row. That's why I was there. He's made big improvements on his game. His jump shot is looking really good and he the confidence to shoot."

Harris discussed the growth of Simmons' game and more in the video above.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers

Tobias Harris gives the Ben Simmons jump shot update every Sixers fan wants to hear originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia