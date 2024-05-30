Tobias Harris floated as Bulls’ dream free agency target this summer

The Chicago Bulls have a big offseason ahead of them. They have a bunch of different options to consider. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report recently wrote an article about “dream” free agency targets for every team in the NBA, and for the Bulls, he listed veteran forward Tobias Harris.

“The Chicago Bulls reportedly want to keep DeMar DeRozan, although committing more than $80 million to him and Zach LaVine next season doesn’t seem like a recipe for success,” Swartz wrote. “Even if the Bulls run it back (again), they’ll need some additional help to make the playoffs. Tobias Harris would be a nice veteran pickup regardless of whether DeRozan returns. The 31-year-old averaged 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, but his tenure in Philly appears likely to end this summer.

“A core of Coby White, LaVine, DeRozan, Harris and Nikola Vučević features plenty of scoring and would be better equipped to make a playoff run. On his new contract, Harris isn’t likely to earn anywhere close to the $39.3 million he made this past season. He could be in play for Chicago with the $12.9 million non-taxpayer MLE.”

Depending on the price, adding Harris could help the Bulls make the playoffs next year, making the move worth it.

