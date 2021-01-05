Tobias Harris with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Eagles players reportedly had to be restrained from confronting coach Doug Pederson after he made the decision to pull Jalen Hurts in a close game.
There are now 6 head coaching vacancies
Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.
SportsPulse: As many as five or six quarterbacks could go in the first round of this year's NFL draft. Here's where they all land in our first mock draft of 2021.
On Monday, we reported that Urban Meyer wants $12 million per year to coach in the NFL. On Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media called that figure that “not relevant” (whatever that means) and “false.” “I’m sure the former Florida and OSU coach will be well compensated if he becomes the Jaguars coach,” Rapoport adds. [more]
Considering what Cam Newton is probably considering.
Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox responded to an angry Eli Manning who was livid that Philadelphia pulled quarterback Jalen Hurts for Nate Sudfeld
The New Orleans Pelicans snatched defeat straight from the jaws of victory on Monday night and made history in doing so.
Stephen A. Smith thinks the Knicks are in a better position to succeed than the Nets, given the way things are going.
Anthony Lynn made his first public comments since being let go of by the Chargers.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on the Zac Taylor news.
Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young called out Tom Brady ahead of their playoff matchup, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had the perfect response.
Folks are concerned and upset and rightfully so
Chris Monez, who recently announced he had been hired as the spotter for new Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson, is already out of a job.
Six days before Ohio State is slated to play Alabama for college football’s national championship, a COVID-19 outbreak may result in the Buckeyes seeking to delay the game. According to AL.com, Ohio State, Alabama, the Big Ten, the SEC and College Football Playoff officials have had discussions about possibly postponing the game by a week, [more]
For decades, Major League Baseball has had the hot-stove league. Since last Friday’s 31-14 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the College Football Playoff, a half-dozen Notre Dame football players have entered their names into the portal, with junior defensive end Ovie Oghoufo the most recent. Yesterday, junior safety Houston Griffith, who also enrolled in January 2018 with Oghoufo, put his name into the portal.
The distance debate will reignite quickly in 2021. But we don't need a rollback of equipment; it's a 'rising up' that we need.
The Heat reportedly pulled out of James Harden trade talks with the Rockets.
Meet J.T. Tuimoloau: the top remaining unsigned 2021 recruit.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are the top seeds.