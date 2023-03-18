Tobias Harris with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Top plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 03/17/2023
James Harden (Philadelphia 76ers) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/17/2023
Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets, 03/17/2023
The East continues to dominate the top of these rankings.
A March Madness sitter. This year's tournament has had it all.
Maxi Kleber hits a three-pointer at the buzzer as the Lakers squander a four-point lead with 7.2 seconds left in a 111-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points for the Mavericks.
"It cannot be held against Edey that he is 7-4. If he takes illegal contact, it should be a foul," said Bo Boroski, who spent 20 years as a DI ref.
In one of the biggest upsets in college basketball history, No. 1 seed Purdue was shocked by No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson.
Some of the close calls and near misses felt unlucky. Purdue's latest NCAA tournament meltdown was self-inflicted.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
What we learned from the Lakers-Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on Friday night.
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Alabama has taken over as the national title favorite entering the second round.
The Longhorns spoke to the media Friday afternoon.
Mexico will face Japan on Monday in the WBC semifinals.
Mitchell Robinson says he has recently been going through 'the perfect storm' and he 'just snapped' in his first comments since the Knicks center complained about his recent usage.
Saturday’s schedule is significantly backloaded, so grab your popcorn and get ready for a late night.
Joel Embiid and the Sixers steamrolled the Hornets on Friday night at Spectrum Center, extending their winning streak to seven games with a 121-82 victory. By Noah Levick
Everything that John Calipari and UK players said after the Wildcats beat Providence in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night.