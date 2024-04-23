Tobias Harris discusses Sixers’ Game 2 loss to Knicks, how to move on

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers took a heartbreaking 104-101 loss to the New York Knicks in Game 2 of their Round 1 series on Monday night on the road. Philadelphia led 100-96 with 1:09 left, but saw it slip away.

The Sixers had a turnover on the inbounds pass with 27.1 seconds left while up 101-99 which proved to be costly. New York’s Donte DiVincenzo missed an open triple, but Isaiah Hartenstein grabbed the offensive rebound to kick back out to DiVincenzo for the go-ahead triple with 13.0 seconds left. It was a shocking turn of events that ignited Madison Square Garden.

“Just a costly turnover for us that led to a heartbreaking basket,” said Tobias Harris. “I thought we did a really good job tonight of getting ourselves in the game and putting ourselves in good position to win the game. Those last 30 seconds or whatever is where the game changed right then and there and we needed to be better. It didn’t happen so we just gotta chalk this one up, figure out ways to get better from it, and be ready to go home and get a victory.”

One could make the case the Sixers should be up 2-0 in this series. Philadelphia had its chances in both Game 1 and Game 2, but couldn’t put the game away. As the Sixers now head back home for the next two games, the focus has to be on getting the job done and closing games out.

“Just get back in the gym and get ready,” Harris added. “I mean, it’s the playoffs. There are no moral victories and no one’s gonna feel sorry for us so we gotta figure out ways to get better and figure out ways to get our first win and get this thing home.”

There are positives that the Sixers can take from Game 2. The fact that they had the game in their hands before letting it slip away is something they can take as a learning experience and get ready for two hugely important games at home.

“We had great spurts tonight of staying with it,” Harris added. “Staying composed all night, coming back, and really fighting and weathering the storm, the ups and downs of the game. I thought we were physical tonight. We were physical on the glass. We pushed them into different positions to make tough shots, to shoot tough shots as well, so we gotta stay with that. Stay with the defensive physicality, and close the game out, and get ready.”

