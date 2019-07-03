Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic's reactions to being split up will break your heart
This one hurts like the final episode of your favorite show.
Maybe because it is the end of your favorite show -- the Tobi and Bobi Show. It looks like it won't be renewed for another season in Philadelphia, as news broke today that Boban will be signing a two-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times.
The pair have long been grouped together and are self-proclaimed best friends after being traded not once, but twice together. First, from the Pistons to the Clippers, and then from the Clippers to the Sixers just last year. As a result, they've built one of the best friendships in the NBA, and Harris appears to be taking it pretty hard that they are finally being split up.
Take a look at what he sent out right after the news broke.
I'm not crying, you're crying 😢. NO!!! IM CRYINGGGGGGGG!! 😢😢😢😢 https://t.co/ETkAogwyO0
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 3, 2019
https://t.co/QRtuJlT7Mb pic.twitter.com/8SlyeIuhDT
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 3, 2019
Just know, the show must go on!!!! Happy for my brother @BobanMarjanovic go do what you do in Dallas brother! 🙏🏽😢🙏🏽 #Bobi&Tobi pic.twitter.com/4WQEnBgHSu
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 3, 2019
And it looks like Boban is feeling just as glum the dynamic duo is splitting up. But maybe not that glum after his new deal.
— Boban Marjanovic (@BobanMarjanovic) July 3, 2019
✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/1MFw0U8cW3
— Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 3, 2019
Take a look at their friendship over the years.
I'll always root for these two
pic.twitter.com/8FnbynSyzS
— Kofie (@KofieYeboah) February 8, 2019
Random Philly sports photo from Flyers win at Linc last night
Sixers Tobias Harris & Boban Marjanović with Phillies all-time hits leader Jimmy Rollins
JRoll says he will be here for his Warriors vs Sixers in Finals!#Philly pic.twitter.com/jdAhnPwdTj
— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2019
We will always have this great Tobi and Bobi Moment pic.twitter.com/I63pGaQeDo
— Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever2) July 3, 2019
Bobi and Tobi, the only paparazzi team you can trust on the red carpet tonight #Oscars #BnT
A post shared by Tobias Harris (@tobiasharris) on Feb 24, 2019 at 1:18pm PST
Check out Episode 3 on IGTV!! 😂😂 @boban @laclippers
A post shared by Tobias Harris (@tobiasharris) on Sep 27, 2018 at 7:03pm PDT
While the two are separated, we know this won't be the end of their long and beautiful friendship.
So long, partner. Best friends forever.
