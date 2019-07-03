Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanovic's reactions to being split up will break your heart originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

This one hurts like the final episode of your favorite show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maybe because it is the end of your favorite show -- the Tobi and Bobi Show. It looks like it won't be renewed for another season in Philadelphia, as news broke today that Boban will be signing a two-year, $7 million deal with the Dallas Mavericks, first reported by Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The pair have long been grouped together and are self-proclaimed best friends after being traded not once, but twice together. First, from the Pistons to the Clippers, and then from the Clippers to the Sixers just last year. As a result, they've built one of the best friendships in the NBA, and Harris appears to be taking it pretty hard that they are finally being split up.



Take a look at what he sent out right after the news broke.

I'm not crying, you're crying 😢. NO!!! IM CRYINGGGGGGGG!! 😢😢😢😢 https://t.co/ETkAogwyO0 — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 3, 2019

Story continues

Just know, the show must go on!!!! Happy for my brother @BobanMarjanovic go do what you do in Dallas brother! 🙏🏽😢🙏🏽 #Bobi&Tobi pic.twitter.com/4WQEnBgHSu — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) July 3, 2019

And it looks like Boban is feeling just as glum the dynamic duo is splitting up. But maybe not that glum after his new deal.

Take a look at their friendship over the years.

I'll always root for these two



pic.twitter.com/8FnbynSyzS



— Kofie (@KofieYeboah) February 8, 2019

Random Philly sports photo from Flyers win at Linc last night



Sixers Tobias Harris & Boban Marjanović with Phillies all-time hits leader Jimmy Rollins



JRoll says he will be here for his Warriors vs Sixers in Finals!#Philly pic.twitter.com/jdAhnPwdTj







— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) February 24, 2019

We will always have this great Tobi and Bobi Moment pic.twitter.com/I63pGaQeDo — Justin Lever 🦅💚⚾️ (@JustinLever2) July 3, 2019

While the two are separated, we know this won't be the end of their long and beautiful friendship.

So long, partner. Best friends forever.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers