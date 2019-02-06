After Tobias Harris blockbuster, Sixers acquire Malachi Richardson from Raptors originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Elton Brand clearly isn't done wheeling and dealing.

After pulling off his second blockbuster trade in the last three months very early Wednesday morning (see story), Brand has made a minor move.

The Sixers acquired guard Malachi Richardson from the Toronto Raptors along with a 2022 second-round pick and the draft rights to Emir Preldzic in exchange for cash considerations.

It's a little difficult to decipher why either team would make this move. Perhaps the Raptors were looking to clear a roster spot and the Sixers had interest in Richardson.

Richardson, a native of Trenton, New Jersey, is a somewhat intriguing wing. He's just 23 and was a first-round pick in 2016. A one-and-done at Syracuse, he helped lead the Orangemen on a Cinderella run to the Final Four. Funny enough, he was drafted by the Hornets but was then part of a draft-night trade to the Kings for former Sixer Marco Belinelli.

Richardson has played in just 70 games and averaged 8.9 minutes a contest over the course of his three NBA seasons. Richardson has appeared in 22 NBA games for Toronto this season, in addition to 12 contests with the team's G-League affiliate, where he's posted 20.8 points a game and is shooting 39 percent from three.

