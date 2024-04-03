Tobias Harris has advice for new Sixers on how to play with Joel Embiid

PHILADELPHIA — The roster for the Philadelphia 76ers right now is much different than the one that took the floor on opening night in Milwaukee back in October. The Sixers made a flurry of moves at the deadline to help the roster right now.

The big thing is, the Sixers were missing a certain reigning league MVP when they made those moves. When Joel Embiid made his return to the floor in a 109-105 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday, it was the first time Kyle Lowry, Cam Payne, and Buddy Hield played with the big fella.

Tobias Harris, who has played with Embiid since being acquired by the Sixers at the 2019 deadline, had some advice for the new Sixers on how to play with the big fella.

“Just get ready to pass him the ball and be ready for when he gets double-teamed,” Harris laughed. “Seriously. That’s really what it comes down to. I think all those guys know how to play basketball, but he’s who we go through. He’s who the offense is generated by. Having his presence out there and him being able to make plays is huge, but guys will find their spots and figure out how to adjust and play based off him.”

It really is that simple. That’s how Harris has been able to be successful playing off Embiid as he just knocks down open looks from deep during his time in Philadelphia. The same will be expected out of Lowry, Payne, and especially Hield.

“More times than not, it will be on how other teams play us and us being able to adapt from there,” Harris added. “I thought tonight, overall, hopeful just continue to battle. Huge efforts. Kelly (Oubre Jr.) came and just balled out again and that just helps us. We need all those efforts as we get ready for this stretch.”

Philadelphia will take on the Miami Heat in an important matchup on Thursday to begin a 3-game road trip.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire