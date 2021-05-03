Tobias Harris with a 2-pointer vs the San Antonio Spurs
See whom Dominick Reyes should fight next after his loss to Jiri Prochazka in the UFC on ESPN 23 headliner.
With just 10 games left in the regular season, Kristaps Porzingis may be dealing with another knee issue.
The colorful and charismatic Goossen loved fighters with big personalities, and he acted like Arreola was his adopted son. And he believed in Arreola so completely.
It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.
Nikola Jokic fouled Zion Williamson on a game-tying dunk attempt.
The race won't be held in Quebec because of concern about increased COVID-19 cases.
The union between Jones and the Patriots materialized at the perfect intersection of need, familiarity and skill set, not to mention a dire moment in time.
The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.
Fully healed and ready to headline the monumental 25th season against the Indiana Fever on May 14, Ionescu explained to Yahoo Sports why her sophomore campaign will closely mirror her rookie year.
LeBron's return is imminent.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Zion Williamson scored seven of his 37 points in overtime and the New Orleans Pelicans came back to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 140-136 on Saturday. Lonzo Ball had a career-high 33 points, tying a career best with eight 3-pointers, and grabbed 11 rebounds. ''We've had games where we've won good,'' Pelicans coach Stan Van Gundy said.
Only a game back of the Utah Jazz for the No. 1 spot in the West, Paul and the Suns have turned the corner.
Bismack Biyombo (Charlotte Hornets) with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons, 05/01/2021
On Saturday at Apex in the main event of UFC Vegas 25, Reyes will return in what should be a compelling bout against fifth-ranked Jiri Prochazka.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) with a deep 3 vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 05/02/2021
Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in his return to action, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night in Denver. Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist each for the Avalanche, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Colorado played most of the game with five defensemen and then went down to four in the third.
Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.
Julian Edelman did a little damage control Sunday after Tom Brady stoked speculation about the ex-Patriots wide receiver joining the Buccaneers.
Jimmy Garoppolo survived until Sunday . . . and he remains on the 49ers roster. Other players on the team are alive, too. Kyle Shanahan knows for certain because a group of them called the 49ers coach to let him know, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports. It is unknown whether Garoppolo was one of [more]