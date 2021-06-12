Tobias Harris with a 2-pointer vs the Atlanta Hawks

The Telegraph

The record is broken. The era has ended. The dragon is slain. On Friday night, Novak Djokovic did something that had never been achieved before. He defeated a full-power Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros. Technically, this was the third match that Nadal had lost at the French Open, after previous reverses against Robin Soderling in 2009 and Djokovic himself in 2015. But asterisks applied, in both cases. In 2009, Nadal was suffering from sore knees and personal turbulence caused by his parents’ separ