Tobi Peterson sets Chamberlain shot put record to capture Class A state title

May 25—SIOUX FALLS — A banner season for Chamberlain's Tobi Peterson culminated in a state championship on Saturday.

Peterson, a senior, took home her first state title in the Class A girls shot put at Howard Wood Field, turning in a school-record throw of 39 feet, 8.75 inches en route to her fifth event victory of the season. She closed out the year with four straight shot put titles, with her winning throws only increasing in distance.

"It was my goal ever since we got here," Peterson said. "That was my No. 1 thing: I wanted to win the shot put, and I feel really good about doing it."

It was a gradual climb to the state title for Peterson, who originally ran sprint races for the Cubs as a freshman before transitioning to field events. She owes her success to her coaches, specifically Rusty Roland, who helped her make the transition and developed her skill set, even when the results didn't come.

"They have helped me throughout the seasons," Peterson said, "and everytime I mess up, they are always there to help me correct my mistakes and be there for me ... I have my coaches to thank for all my achievements in shot put."

Her coaches also helped Peterson develop her footwork in the throwing motion, which was paramount as weather created a slippery throwing circle. She fouled twice on her six attempts, forcing her to focus on the positioning of her feet after each release.

But it was her first throw of the event where she set the school record, breaking her own record of 39-6 from the Platte-Geddes Meet on May 16. The previous mark in the girls shot put prior to this season was 36-6.50, set by Mady Handel in 2018.

Rapid City Christian's Kayla Dilka finished in second place with a throw of 39-5, reaching the distance on her second attempt. Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Clara Fink (38-7.75) was third, and Sisseton's Chloe Langager (38-2) finished in fourth. Canton's Danica Rozeboom (35-6.75), Winner's Jenaya Schrader (35-6), Baltic's Maiya Fredrickson (35-2.50), and Elk Point-Jefferson's Grace Peed (34-7.75) completed the event's medalists.

Peterson is proud of the season she put together to reach the top step of the podium, and going out a state champion in her final season. The victory serves as a potential building block for the future of Chamberlain track and field.

"I'm glad to represent Chamberlain because we have a lot of potential in (track and field)," Peterson said, "and hopefully in the new years, this program can grow."