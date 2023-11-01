Tobe Awaka on Tennessee basketball rebounding vs. Lenoir-Rhyne
Tennessee basketball beat Lenoir-Rhyne in an exhibition 90-48 on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Your go-to spot for everything Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's most hyped prospect since LeBron James.
The Rangers, playing without postseason hero Adolis García, scored five runs in the second and third innings Tuesday.
The woman is planning to amend part of her complaint in the lawsuit, which was dismissed Tuesday by a federal judge in Texas.
Victor Wembanyama enjoyed his first Halloween since entering the NBA and picked the the perfect costume.
Brooke Wyckoff is entering her second full season leading No. 18 Florida State this fall.
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Pickett injured his ribs on Sunday and says he'll definitely play Thursday night on a short recovery week.
Ngannou acquitted himself well in his boxing match against Tyson Fury on Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Could he fight another former heavyweight champion in his PFL debut?
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
The 6-2 Lions are adding another offensive weapon.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
Pasadena police are investigating the alleged robbery during Colorado's loss Saturday night.
The Vikings are getting some much-needed help at quarterback.
Sweat has 6.5 sacks in eight games this season and is in the final year of his contract with the Commanders.
It's another Tuesday edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' as Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens go through your submissions to determine which guys we should be panicking about the rest of the fantasy season. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for Week 9.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
"Flagg is one of the best players to ascend the high school ranks in the last 10 years," one NBA scout told Yahoo Sports.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.