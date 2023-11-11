How Tobe Awaka, Tennessee basketball forwards were winners for Vols at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. − Tobe Awaka hurtled into the Wisconsin crowd on the Kohl Center sideline Friday.

The Tennessee basketball forward dove and tumbled and didn’t come up with the ball. He didn’t care. Forget the scoring and a timely block, that moment had Awaka pumped up.

“It was a valiant effort though, I thought,” Awaka said.

A fair assessment and one apt to describe what Awaka gave Tennessee in do-or-disappear time at Wisconsin. Awaka barreled into the crowd at the end of his essential moments in the final 10 minutes of Tennessee’s 80-70 win.

He was a monster piece of the puzzle, the final cog among Tennessee’s big men delivering goodness against the Badgers (1-1) for a marquee road win in the second game of the season for the No. 10 Vols (2-0).

How Tobe Awaka gave Tennessee what it needed

Rick Barnes couldn't pinpoint what Tennessee needed. The Vols coach could pinpoint that Awaka gave it — and what Awaka ultimately gave.

Wisconsin was whittling at Tennessee’s lead and threatening to overtake the Vols when Awaka entered at the 13:50 mark. The Vols led by four then two then three then one then three again. That’s when Awaka appeared from nowhere to block a shot from Wisconsin’s A.J. Storr that threatened to cut UT’s lead to one again.

"You get tired of playing against Tobe in practice because he's such a relentless player on both ends of the floor,” Vols guard Josiah-Jordan James said.

Awaka came back with a putback on the offensive end. Then a turnaround jumper. Then a putback of his own miss. He had all six of his points in a 3-minute spurt and Tennessee’s lead was restored to eight.

Wisconsin never got within six again.

“I thought Tobe’s buckets were huge,” Barnes said. “I thought they were really big … I thought he gave us a lift.”

Cade Phillips goes from redshirt candidate to winning time player

Cade Phillips’ rise from potential redshirt continues to hit new heights. On Friday, the freshman became a role player in winning time.

The 6-foot-9 forward came in with 9:33 to play. He played alongside Awaka then next to Jonas Aidoo then Awaka again. He grabbed a rebound before exiting at the 6:05 mark after playing in a tight game.

"I thought he went out and really handled the physicality of a game against a very physical team,” Barnes said. “And we know that he is a connector on the offensive end. He knows his role, he knows what he needs to be doing out there.”

Phillips scored on a baseline inbound play in the first half, dunking the lob confidently. The freshman played seven minutes. It wasn’t flashy but it doesn’t have to be for a role player like Phillips surrounding by scorers and veterans. He gets that, which is why he is on the court filling in the cracks in crunch time.

Jonas Aidoo settles down the Vols

Wisconsin stormed Tennessee out of halftime, cutting its 8-point lead in half in the opening minute. Aidoo scored on dunks twice after Wisconsin trimmed the lead to four.

Barnes was pleased with the way the 6-foot-11 forward handled ball screens and got to the rim. He timed it well and was savvy moving around.

“If Jonas can do those type of things for, it's only gonna help us moving forward,” Barnes said.

Aidoo had 10 points and seven rebounds with a pair of blocks. James noted the Vols always rely on Aidoo defensively but his game is growing offensively. He was 5-for-6 shooting Friday, feasting around the hoop to generate points.

It made for a complete night, one that left James noting the reality: Tennessee got enough from everyone to leave with a road victory. One might even call it a valiant victory.

