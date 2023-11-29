Tobe Awaka: Tennessee basketball forward out against North Carolina with ankle injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. − Tobe Awaka will not play for Tennessee basketball at North Carolina due to a right ankle injury suffered a week ago in the Maui Invitational.

Awaka injured his ankle in the opening minutes against Syracuse in UT's first game in the Maui Invitational. He played against Purdue and Kansas in the following two games as the Vols finished fourth in the tournament in Hawaii.

The No. 11 Vols (4-2) play the No. 16 Tar Heels (5-1) on Wednesday (7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN) at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The Tar Heels are anchored by forward Armando Bacot, who is averaging 15.8 points, 11.7 rebounds. The fifth-year senior became the UNC all-time leader in rebounds and double-double last season.

Freddie Dilione is also out for Tennessee basketball

Freddie Dilione also will not play against North Carolina, which marks his fourth game missed due to a partial tear in the plantar fascia in his left foot. Dilione is averaging 2.3 points in 7.0 minutes in three games.

"We gotta get him healthy," Vols coach Rick Barnes said Monday. "That’s a tough one. If you don’t get it fixed, it, it’ll linger all year and we don’t want that."

The redshirt freshman guard suffered the injury on Nov. 14 against Wofford at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. UT officially ruled him out of the Maui Invitational on Nov. 18. He had an MRI on Nov. 15.

Tobe Awaka was injured in the Maui Invitational

Awaka is averaging 3.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 9.2 minutes as a sophomore.

He rolled his right ankle and limped into the lane after setting a screen in the opening minutes against the Orange. He limped off the court and left the game at the 17:36 mark. Awaka played 12 minutes and scored six points before fouling out against Purdue a day later. He played seven minutes against Kansas in the third-place game.

J.P. Estrella will be called upon again against North Carolina

J.P. Estrella had played 10 minutes before the Maui Invitational. He played nine against Syracuse while filling in for Awaka.

The freshman forward is averaging averaging 1.2 points and 0.8 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.

"The more he understands how much we need him and the more he understands how hard it is to play this game night in and night out will be really the key to how quickly he progresses," Barnes said.

