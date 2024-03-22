Tobe Awaka questionable to return for Tennessee basketball vs St. Peter's in March Madness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. − Tobe Awaka returned in Tennessee basketball's NCAA Tournament game against Saint Peter's on Thursday after leaving with a right leg injury.

The injury was not considered serious and Awaka will continue to be evaluated, a UT spokesperson said.

Awaka had eight points and four rebounds in eight first-half minutes against the Peacocks. The No. 2 Vols led 46-20 at halftime.

Awaka is the only player in Tennessee's top eight in the rotation to miss a game this season. He did not play at North Carolina on Nov. 29 after suffering a right ankle injury during the Maui Invitational.

