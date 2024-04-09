Tobe Awaka enters NCAA transfer portal

Tennessee sophomore forward Tobe Awaka entered the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday.

Awaka played two seasons for the Vols from 2022-24.

He averaged 5.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 13.1 minutes per game as a sophomore. Tennessee won the 2023-24 Southeastern Conference championship.

In his two seasons with the Vols, he averaged 4.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 11.7 minutes per game.

Awaka signed with the Vols ahead of the 2022-23 season. He also had scholarship offers from Pittsburgh, St. John’s and Maryland.

He was an AAU teammate of Zakai Zeigler and played basketball at Cardinal Hayes High School in Bronx, New York.

