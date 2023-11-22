Tobe Awaka available for Tennessee basketball vs. Purdue in Maui Invitational

Tobe Awaka is playing for Tennessee basketball against Purdue on Tuesday in the Maui Invitational.

Awaka went through warmups before the game to determine if he was healthy enough to play after suffering an ankle injury Monday. He entered at the 17:01 mark against the Boilermakers.

Awaka injured his right ankle in the opening minutes of Tennessee's 73-56 win against Syracuse and did not return. The sophomore forward limped into the lane after setting a screen in the against the Orange. He limped off the court and left the game at the 17:36 mark.

He was evaluated on the bench and down the tunnel by UT medical staff being being ruled out.

Awaka was averaging 5.0 points and 5.0 points in 11.7 minutes per game entering Monday's game. He had one rebound in one minute against Syracuse.

Freshman J.P. Estrella stepped up with Awaka out. He scored two points and had three offensive rebounds in nine minutes after playing 10 minutes in two games this season.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tobe Awaka injury update: Tennessee basketball forward available vs Purdue