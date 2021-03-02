Toasting a Pac-12 title will require road-weary UCLA to beat Oregon

Ben Bolch
·4 min read
UCLA head coach Mick Cronin directs his players against Colorado in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
A victory over Oregon for coach Mick Cronin and UCLA would likely lead to a winner-take-all showdown between the Bruins and USC on Saturday. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Mick Cronin is a connoisseur of velvety pinot noir, but his second trip to the Willamette Valley in three months won’t involve any tastings. Consider it more of a sour grapes tour.

UCLA’s road to the Pac-12 Conference championship keeps going through Oregon because conference officials say they want equity in crowning their regular-season champion.

The Bruins (17-6 overall, 13-4 Pac-12) playing the Ducks (17-5, 12-4) on Wednesday evening at Matthew Knight Arena in a makeup game will help each team finish the season with an equal number of home and road games, though Cronin hotly disputed the notion that his team’s game against Stanford in Santa Cruz should count as a neutral-court game.

UCLA ventured to Eugene in December only to have the game postponed shortly before tipoff because an official tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequent makeup games scheduled for Jan. 19 in Eugene and Feb. 1 in Los Angeles were wiped out after the Ducks paused basketball activities because of their own virus issues.

This will be the second consecutive season in which Oregon won’t have played the Bruins at Pauley Pavilion, the Ducks skipping the trip last season because of the conference’s unbalanced schedule.

“Hopefully at some point Oregon will play at UCLA in my career at UCLA,” Cronin quipped Monday. “It would be nice. I mean, as much as I know Oregon’s got a lot of nice pinots up there, I don’t have time to go pick up anything.”

A Pac-12 championship would be a worthy substitute. Looking at the banners hanging inside the team’s practice facility this week, Bruins forward Cody Riley said he noticed that UCLA had not won the conference’s regular-season title since 2013, an unusually lengthy drought for a program that has collected 27 of them over the last half century.

A victory over the Ducks would likely lead to a winner-take-all showdown between the Bruins and USC on Saturday at Pauley Pavilion, should the Trojans beat Stanford on Wednesday.

It would also help UCLA persevere through a wobbly stretch that has followed its first 8-0 start in conference play since the 1982-83 team.

“We got off to such a good start, it would be such a waste of all the time we spent in here to let that slip away like that, especially when we’re in control,” Bruins guard Jaylen Clark said, alluding to UCLA controlling its own destiny in the title race. “Our team, we’re so good at every position when we’re ready and willing to defend and play together. I feel like if we play together, there’s nobody in this league that can beat us.”

Clark’s defense could be pivotal against the Ducks as the freshman’s role continues to increase. Cronin said he wanted Clark to guard the opponent’s best player, meaning he could spend time on either guard Chris Duarte or forward Eugene Omoruyi, both top-five scorers in the Pac-12. UCLA guard Jules Bernard will likely start the game on Duarte before Clark comes off the bench.

Giving Clark more minutes could keep Jaime Jaquez Jr. fresher as the sophomore guard struggles with consistency amid a heavy workload. Jaquez bottomed out with three points in 35 minutes against Colorado, making only one of six shots and also having trouble defensively. Fewer minutes could lead to more production.

“I’m a big believer in a guy can give you just as much in 30 minutes as he gives you in 35,” Cronin said, “and he might even be better in his 30 if you can get him some rest and get him down from 35.”

Oregon could have its own fatigue issues. The Ducks will be playing their fifth game in 10 days, racing to make up games while staying in contention for the conference title.

All things considered, at least they will be home.

WEDNESDAY

AT OREGON

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Ore.

On the air: TV: ESPN2; Radio: 570.

Update: Cronin said he wanted to get David Singleton back in sync after the reserve guard tied his season low with six minutes against Colorado, going scoreless. “As I told Dave, he’s got to keep his head up, it’s nothing that he’s done,” Cronin said. “I’ve got to get him back in there and get him back in a rhythm.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • These 15 Fruits Have Sneaky-High Amounts of Sugar

    But you won't want to avoid them altogether.

  • Sanford scores 2 goals, Blues hold off Ducks 5-4

    Dakota Joshua scored in his NHL debut and Zach Sanford got two goals in the St. Louis Blues' 5-4 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night. Ville Husso made 29 saves for St. Louis in the same arena where he earned his first career win on Jan. 31. Jordan Kyrou and David Perron also scored for the Blues, who won their second straight to open a seven-game road trip despite nearly blowing a three-goal lead in the third period.

  • Perspective on what USC's new additions mean for the recruiting department

    USC officially announced two additions to its recruiting staff Monday, and that department is almost complete pending one additional hire to be announced soon. The Trojans formally announced the hiring of Jeff Martin as director of scouting and player relations, which we reported 10 days ago. Martin is a LSU alum and had spent the last year as the Tigers' assistant director of player personnel and development and serving as a player personnel assistant for two seasons prior to his appointment as a full-time staff member, per his LSU bio.

  • Lamar Odom says ex-fiancée used him for ‘monetary reasons’

    Odom told the ladies of ‘The Real’ fitness instructor Sabrina Parr was attempting to sell a reality show about their relationship. Former NBA star Lamar Odom said his former fiancée, Sabrina Parr, was “taking advantage” of him “for monetary reasons.” Odom appeared on the TV interview show The Real, where he claimed that his engagement to Parr hurt him “in every which way.”

  • Two 4-star DL prospects name USC among their top schools

    USC landed a big win in its 2021 defensive line recruiting efforts by signing 5-star defensive end Korey Foreman to go along with 4-star DT Jay Toia, 3-star DE Colin Mobley and impact DT transfer Ishmael Sopsher from Alabama. Two more added USC to their short lists in the last couple days. On Sunday, 4-star defensive tackle Christen Miller (Ellenwood, Ga.) tweeted out that the Trojans were now an additional finalist to the earlier top 4 list he put out at the end of January of Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Indiana.

  • What Fruits Can Dogs Eat?

    Some fruits make for vitamin-packed, low-calorie snacks. Others pose a serious risk. So what fruits can dogs eat safely? Here's what you need to know.

  • 2021 Pac-12 schedule: Stanford is the first team in a decade to play 12 Power Five teams

    The last team to play 12 Power Five teams in a single season was also a Pac-12 team in 2011.

  • States easing virus restrictions despite experts' warnings

    With the U.S. vaccination drive picking up speed and a third formula on the way, states eager to reopen for business are easing coronavirus restrictions despite warnings from health experts that the outbreak is far from over and that moving too quickly could prolong the misery. Massachusetts on Monday made it much easier to grab dinner and a show. In Missouri, where individual communities get to make the rules, the two biggest metropolitan areas — St. Louis and Kansas City — are relaxing some measures.

  • Women's Pac 12 Tournament television schedule and bracket revealed

    Can Oregon defend its Pac-12 title? Can the Beavs make some noise?

  • White Sox spring observations: Andrew Vaughn showing 'he's the real deal'

    A two-walk day earns Andrew Vaughn some more praise, Adam Engel's power bat picks up where it left off in 2020, Yon Moncada looks energized and Tony La Russa is in it to win it, even if it was a six-inning game that didn't count.

  • Iran's only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in Tokyo

    Iranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete in the Olympic Refugee Team under a white flag in Tokyo this summer. Alizadeh, who won taekwondo bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics, fled to Germany last year after several offers to compete for the Netherlands, Canada, Belgium and Bulgaria. "Taekwondo changed my life," Alizadeh told Reuters.

  • Report: NBA allowing two-way players to play unlimited games, including playoffs

    This will hurt many two-way players.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Homan says Biden administration ‘gutted’ the US immigration system ‘over past 4 weeks’

    Retired ICE Director Tom Homan pushed back on the Department of Homeland secretary claiming the Trump administration ‘gutted the system’ regarding immigration policy.

  • March Predictions, Last 4 IN, First 4 OUT

    Vaughn Dalzell gives his prediction and update on the current first four teams in the NCAA Tournament field and the last four out. (Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Razorbacks hire new executive director of player personnel

    Butler Benton III, a four-year letterman as a running back at Cincinnati from 2004-07, served as the Director of Player

  • Myles Garrett shows off incredible athleticism with 58-inch box jump

    Myles Garrett makes box jumping look easy.

  • Report: Mickey Callaway's predatory behavior was well-known in Cleveland, Mets organizations

    Mickey Callaway's lewd behavior was reportedly known by numerous staffers on the Indians and Mets.

  • Report: Rob Gronkowski will coach against Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring football game

    The two former Wildcats will oppose each other on March 23.

  • Dana White insists Khamzat Chimaev isn't retiring after brutal battle with COVID-19, emotional post

    At one point while battling COVID-19 in the hospital, Khamzat Chimaev "thought he was going to die."