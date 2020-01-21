'Toasted' E-40 promises 49ers will demolish Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
The Chiefs are favored to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but super fan E-40 doesn't care.
After the 49ers beat the Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, an inebriated E-40 made a bold prediction when asked for his thoughts on the Chiefs.
"Ah, the Chiefs? We're going to beat their a--," E-40 told KNBR's Bonnie-Jill Laflin outside the 49ers' locker room at Levi's Stadium. "Period. They're going to get demolished. I promise you that."
The Bay Area rapper had a really, really good time during the 49ers' win, and he told Laflin all about it.
"I'm a little toasted right now," E-40 said. "I've got to admit it. I'm feeling so good."
E-40 is every #49ers fan right now
(🎥: @BJLaflin) pic.twitter.com/Atpe0qs0xN
— KNBR (@KNBR) January 20, 2020
The 49ers steamrolled the Packers and the Vikings on their way to the Super Bowl, winning each playoff game by 17 points. But the Chiefs will be a much stiffer test.
[RELATED: Coleman's Super Bowl status uncertain]
Kansas City possesses the 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 615 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown this postseason.
If the 49ers make good on E-40's prediction and demolish the high-powered Chiefs, this team will go down as one of the best NFL teams of all-time.
'Toasted' E-40 promises 49ers will demolish Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area