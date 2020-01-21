The Chiefs are favored to beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but super fan E-40 doesn't care.

After the 49ers beat the Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, an inebriated E-40 made a bold prediction when asked for his thoughts on the Chiefs.

"Ah, the Chiefs? We're going to beat their a--," E-40 told KNBR's Bonnie-Jill Laflin outside the 49ers' locker room at Levi's Stadium. "Period. They're going to get demolished. I promise you that."

The Bay Area rapper had a really, really good time during the 49ers' win, and he told Laflin all about it.

"I'm a little toasted right now," E-40 said. "I've got to admit it. I'm feeling so good."

The 49ers steamrolled the Packers and the Vikings on their way to the Super Bowl, winning each playoff game by 17 points. But the Chiefs will be a much stiffer test.

Kansas City possesses the 2018 NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 615 yards and eight touchdowns, and rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown this postseason.

If the 49ers make good on E-40's prediction and demolish the high-powered Chiefs, this team will go down as one of the best NFL teams of all-time.

'Toasted' E-40 promises 49ers will demolish Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area