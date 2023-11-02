TNF - Titans vs. Steelers | Fantasy Football Live

The FFL team discusses a few headlines ahead of the Titans vs. Steelers.

Video Transcript

JASON FITZ: The 3 and 4 Titans take on the 4 and 3 Steelers. Pittsburgh favored by 3. The over/under on this, 37. Let's take a look at the actives and inactives.

I know everybody's had their eyes on this all week. DeAndre Hopkins is active. Derrick Henry is active. Kenny Pickett is active.

So obviously, we get a lot of that, but the Derrick Henry part of this conversation, Andy, is one of the things I know you have your eye on because he's active. And by the way, the trade deadline came and went. Should point out, he's still a Titan.

ANDY BEHRENS: Yeah, still a member of the Titans. Tennessee, of course, had a chance to earn some goodwill with the fantasy community if they'd relocated Henry to a friendly spot somewhere, which would have then cleared a path for Tyjae Spears, but they passed on doing that. The backfield here has been a constant concern for fantasy managers. We're hearing about it pretty much every week in our mentions. Because even though Henry is on pace for a 1,200 yard season, like, this is a good year for Derrick Henry, he's actually playing less than 60% of the snaps.

That hasn't been the case since 2018. Spears actually often out snaps Henry and he's caught more passes, he's averaging over 6 yards per touch. Really promising beginning from him. He's probably the future of the position for the Titans, incredibly versatile. He's given us weekly highlights.

Still, Henry is a fantasy RB1. Again, he's on pace for 1,200 yards, over 300 touches on the season. Remarkably efficient for a back who actually sees the highest percentage of stacked boxes in the game as well. So really balance of the season we're just watching the usage from Spears, because he has been a flex-worthy player himself, despite the mess in this backfield generally.

JASON FITZ: Well, that mess actually impacts something I have my eye on going into tonight. And I say this with so much love, Titans fans, but just calm the hell down on Will Levis. It was a great debut. There is nothing that you can say other than it was a great debut, but what have we seen as a consistent?

Young quarterbacks coming in will focus on a target they trust, namely a great wide receiver. The great wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins went off last week as there were 4 touchdowns for Will Levis in that game. I got nothing but respect for the way that went down, but let's not suddenly anoint him as the second coming. It was 1 game and this is going to be a long process for Will Levis.

Let's see as teams begin to get film on Levis and as everybody begins to adjust to Levis what he looks like moving forward. I don't think it's wrong to say it was a great debut, but I also just think going into tonight's game particularly, a wake up call to Titans fans would be, hey, you don't know anything other than got 1 great game from Will Levis. Let's see what that turns into long term. Harmon, get in on the fun. What do you got your eye on for tonight?

MATT HARMON: Well, Andy knows this. I talked way too much about the Steelers offense in the preseason. By the way, Matt Canada is going to be calling plays, roaming the sideline now as opposed to being up in the box. I can't wait for that to become a consistent storyline on Twitter today, regardless of how the game goes, either good or bad.

Jokes will be made about Matt Canada, sideline Matt Canada over the box Matt Canada. But the reason I was excited about this offense is I really do think George Pickens and Diontae Johnson is a really good wide receiver tandem. I think these guys complement each other well. I think they are both very good quality players in their individual roles, in kind of different ways.

Last week was such a classic Diontae Johnson game. He gets 14 targets. Kenny Pickett misses him on a brutal, brutal touchdown. I Mean, that should have been Diontae's first touchdown since January 3, 2022.

Ben Roethlisberger is still the last quarterback to throw Diontae Johnson a touchdown. Ben Roethlisberger hasn't played in the league in what feels like 5 years. Diontae is a good player. I think he is a wide receiver 2 rest of the season.

And George Pickens, look, I know it can be frustrating now that Diontae is back. He's back to running just go routes, and corner routes, and post routes, and stuff, but he's still a high ceiling-- low floor but high ceiling wide receiver 3. Both of these guys, I think, have good matchups tonight against the Titans secondary that can be beat.