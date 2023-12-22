TNF - Saints vs. Rams | Fantasy Football Live
Rams vs. Saints in Week 16 should have huge implications on the playoff race in the NFC.
The fantasy football semifinals in many leagues kick off on Thursday night with the Saints-Rams matchup. Antonio Losada breaks the game down from every angle.
If questions about Hurts’ public messaging lingered after the Eagles’ loss to the Seahawks, he quieted them Thursday.
Dan Wetzel & Ross Dellenger huddle together after news broke Thursday that Florida State is trying to get out of their grant of rights deal with the ACC in order to move to a new conference.
Jason Fitz is joined by NFL Draft expert Connor Rogers as the duo do an early deep dive into the 2024 NFL Draft. Fitz and Connor spend some time discussing Connor's New York Jets and who's to blame for their utter failure of a season (Joe Douglas?) before diving into this year's loaded draft class. Fitz and Connor discuss the two uber-talent wide receivers, Caleb Williams vs. Drake Maye (and how the top three picks will shake out) and more before finishing off with a few of their favorite prospects to watch for in the first round. Later, Fitz is joined as always by the great Michael Lombardi to get a former GM's perspective on the latest stories around the NFL. Fitz and Michael go back and forth on the Buffalo Bills and whether they could still win the AFC East, the Dallas Cowboys and the Miami Dolphins facing off this weekend in a battle of good-not-great and why Brock Purdy deserves the MVP award.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
“It’s a combination of everything.”
The school said Jones is expected to make a full recovery.
The Colts running back has missed three games due to the surgery on his thumb
The Hall of Fame class will be revealed during the Final Four in April.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.
Chase suffered the injury during Saturday's win over the Vikings.
Arthur Smith's Theater of Pain has frustrated fantasy managers time and again this season. Can you trust any Falcons in Week 16?
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 16. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams.
In today's edition: Joel Embiid's historic season, the Top 10 classes after National Signing Day, re-drafting the NFL QBs of the last five years, and more.
The Ravens are being a little bit ignored with all the 49ers hype.
C.J. Stroud was concussed in the Texans' 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.
Jason Fitz is joined Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the biggest storylines around the NFL. The trio start with the Philadelphia Eagles' coaching changes on defense, as they now have Matt Patricia as de facto defensive coordinator. Were the Eagles right to make big changes despite their great record? In other news, potential coach of the year candidates Dameco Ryans and Kevin Stefanski face off this weekend, both with backup quarterbacks. Jim Harbaugh has been linked to the Los Angeles Chargers, and the trio discuss what they're hearing as far as whether or not the coaching legend will return to the NFL. Jori and Charles are two of the 50 voters for MVP this season, and Fitz picks their brain over who is in the lead, whether a non-quarterback has a shot and Brock Purdy vs. Christian McCaffrey. The hosts finish things off with a discussion around the Chicago Bears and their looming decision at quarterback. Charles spoke with thirteen NFL general managers to get their thoughts, and the general consensus is that the Bears should move on and take Caleb Williams with the first overall pick. But is there anything Justin Fields could do to change their mind?
The future was looking a bit bleak for the Buckeyes ahead of the early signing period. But good news arrived early Wednesday for Day and Co.
Under the agreement, selected Beavers and Cougars athletic teams, most notably the basketball squads, will compete in the WCC as affiliate members.