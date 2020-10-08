TNF Preview: Tom Brady Against Father Time

This week’s Thursday Night Football matchup sets up as a battle between two former Super Bowl MVPs. Tom Brady travels to Chicago to face Nick Foles which will be the first time the two face each other since Super Bowl LII. The stakes aren’t nearly as high, but there’s enough fantasy-relevant intrigue for us to take notice. Tampa Bay is coming off of a 38-point comeback victory against the Chargers. Meanwhile, after Foles rallied the Bears to a victory in Week 3, Chicago turned in a lackluster performance against the Colts last Sunday. Last week’s Thursday Night matchup taught us any game can go sideways, but the focus will likely be on the future Hall of Fame quarterback and what the Buccaneers do amidst the many injuries hampering their team.

Injuries. So Many Injuries.

O.J. Howard (Achilles) has already been placed on Injured Reserve ending his season. Chris Godwin (hamstring), LeSean McCoy (ankle), and Justin Watson (chest) have been ruled out. Leonard Fournette (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Mike Evans (ankle) and Scott Miller (hip) are probable. The pile of injuries has left Tom Brady relying on rookie Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Cameron Brate as his primary reads are battling through their respective ailments. We have to adjust our expectations for Tampa’s offense but the real-time analysis, good or bad, will be a reflection of Tom Brady and what he can still do at 43 years of age.

Brady’s Week 1 results left the fantasy community, and possibly Bruce Arians, wondering if all of the offseason hype was for naught. Brady’s 5.3 Adjusted Yards per Attempt (AY/A) was his worst season-opening performance since 2014. His deep-ball completion rate was just 37.5%. After throwing two interceptions and losing to a division rival, questions about the Buccaneers’ seasonal outlook took center stage. But it appears Brady just needed time. His Completion Percentage over Expectation (CPOE) has jumped from just +0.2% in Week 1 to +3.3% over the last three games. Brady’s Expected Points Added per Play (EPA/P) are also on the rise stabilizing at +0.3 over the last two weeks after a disastrous -0.3 in Week 1. Together, both metrics contextualize the down, distance, and probability of his performance which have translated to wins for the franchise and fantasy managers rostering Brady. He’s thrown for either 300 yards or multiple scores in back-to-back games and finished as a QB1 in each. Chicago’s only allowed 6.1 AY/A against them, but there’s a path for Brady to maintain his fantasy relevance for another week as he prepares to duel with Nick Foles in Week 5.

It’s tough to grade Nick Foles after a single start in Week 4 against the Colts who reduced Sam Darnold and the Jets to a JV squad the prior week. We expected less and Foles still underperformed with a -5.0% CPOE and -0.1 EPA per Play. By those metrics, his pass attempts were actually helping Indianapolis rather than his own team. Regardless, the positive takeaway is that the offense didn’t shift schematically as their neutral passing rate stayed above the league average at 63.0% and Foles relied on Allen Robinson as his primary receiver (23.8% target share). Tampa’s primary strength is up front as they’ve allowed two 100-yard receivers (D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson, Week 2) and double-digit scores to pass-catching running backs in multiple weeks (Alvin Kamara, Mike Davis). The game is only projected for 44.5 points, but there are enough playmakers in this game to push the total.

Points of Interest in TNF

I’ll be watching to see how Tampa Bay has prepared for Chicago amidst their depleted offensive personnel. The Bears’ outside coverage is yet to allow a touchdown so opposing offenses have taken to the interior. Danny Amendola (7-81-0, Week 1) and Calvin Ridley (5-65-0, Week 3) had useable results in the slot during their respective contests. Plus, Evan Engram (7-59-0, Week 2) and T.J. Hockenson (4-40-1, Week 1) were either close to or in the TE1 conversation for their output. If healthy, Chicago’s weakness would behoove Arians to scheme Mike Evans inside (55.6% slot rate with Godwin out). If not Evans, Thursday could be Tyler Johnson’s time to shine. Johnson primarily played in the slot during his time at Minnesota and has at least been on the field for 46 of the team’s offensive snaps over the last two weeks. Otherwise, a combination of Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski are the likeliest options to complement Evans and Miller as the Buccaneers take the field.