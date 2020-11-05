TNF Preview: Packers vs. 49ers vs. COVID-19

Thursday night’s game has an ominous feel to it. After a day where the US set a record for newly confirmed coronavirus infections and a team had to shut down its facilities due to the pandemic, we’re set to play football on Thursday night. A true head-scratcher from a scheduling perspective as we’ve seen games postponed in previous weeks. Regardless, the fantasy intrigue will give us a much-needed break from the real world even if the majority of the interest lies in just one team. Aaron Rodgers is set up for another strong fantasy outing while the 49ers’ starting roster looks absolutely nothing like the team they had back in Week 1. To kick off Week 9, I broke down what to expect in the opener along with a recap of the news coming out of Wednesday.

The Packers vs. Nick Mullens and …

The 49ers’ starting lineup on offense will look as if they’re playing their fourth preseason game. From Nick Mullens to Richie James, fantasy managers may be forced into tough decisions but there’s some hope they’ll be able to move the ball against Green Bay. Trent Taylor has primarily run his routes from the slot going all the way back to 2017 (73.0% snap rate from the slot). It should keep Taylor from facing Jaire Alexander who’s played just 11 snaps on the interior but allowing just a 68.4 passer rating when covering the perimeter. Alexander’s talent has caused teams to pick on the interior of Green Bay’s defense which would greatly benefit both Taylor and Ross Dwelley or Jordan Reed. Houston did this in Week 7 with Randall Cobb (9-90-0) and the Buccaneers exploited that same weakness in Week 6 with Rob Gronkowski (7-78-1). But the obvious deficiency is the Packers’ run defense. If Raheem Mostert was active, his burst would have given him the best shot at recreating Dalvin Cook’s 163-yard rampage from last week. Regardless, past running backs have been successful through the air to complement their production on the ground (Duke Johnson 5-43-0 in Week 7, Alvin Kamara 14-139-2 in Week 3, and D’Andre Swift 5-60-0 in Week 2). It sets up a serviceable floor for Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty assuming Nick Mullens can avoid Green Bay’s pass rush that’s generating pressure on just 26.0% of dropbacks from opposing quarterbacks.

Without Jamaal Williams or even Aaron Jones, Rodgers is placed in another positive game environment against the 49ers’ defense. Three of the last four quarterbacks to face San Francisco have passed for two or more touchdowns (Russell Wilson had four in Week 8, Jared Goff had two in Week 6, and Ryan Fitzpatrick had three in Week 5) with an average 242.8 passing yards to go with the multi-score games. The production has led to productive outings from WR1s which sets up well for Davante Adams who’s yet to see less than 10 targets since returning from injury. His 37% target share over the last three weeks ranks first amongst all receivers and his five touchdowns just widens the gap between him and the next best receiver from a fantasy standpoint. The storyline will be on how the backfield touches will play out should Aaron Jones be inactive for the game. However San Francisco, throughout all of its injuries, is yet to allow a 100-yard rusher this season. The 49ers’ strength on defense should force Green Bay to leverage their strength on offense which has been Rodgers and the passing game as they’ve been passing at a 58.6% rate in neutral game script (Top 10 in the league). If Aaron Jones is out, I’d expect more involvement from the ancillary pass-catchers like Robert Tonyan to keep the offense moving. Regardless, the Packers won’t have much issue against the 49ers’ depleted roster on TNF.

Points of Interest on TNF

On Green Bay’s side, all eyes are on Aaron Jones. His ‘mild’ calf strain turned multi-week absence would be all but forgotten if he’s cleared to suit up on Thursday. It’d free us from having to choose between Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams, but, more importantly, Jones’ return would offer a more reliable pass-catcher for the Packers. If Jones isn’t cleared, the backfield split will be the focus. Ervin is the likeliest beneficiary of the backfield shakeup given his small involvement in the offense so far this season (13 total touches). However, Dexter William’s 212-lb frame makes him the likely short-yardage option giving the former sixth-rounder some fantasy value headed into the matchup. Regardless, the breakdown will give us some idea of how the Packers have gameplanned on the short week and what we can expect in future situations.