TNF Preview: NFC South Divisional Rematch

Thursday Night Football sets up as an exciting divisional rematch in the NFC South between Atlanta and Carolina. We primarily care about the fantasy football implications, but the real football implications are just as intriguing. For all of our assumptions regarding Carolina struggling this season due to a new coaching regime, new quarterback, and young defense, they’re still in the wild-card race as we head into Week 8. The Falcons are just hoping they don’t see Arthur Blank down on the sideline ahead of another loss. To kick off Week 8, I broke down the opener featuring the Falcons and Panthers along with a recap of Wednesday’s news.

Falcons-Panthers Part II

Atlanta and Carolina already met just three weeks ago in a somewhat anticlimactic contest. The game total (39) fell well short of its projected result of 53.5 and it confirmed our suspicions about Atlanta’s problems on offense. But Julio Jones doesn’t carry an injury designation so there’s some hope the game can hit the over (51.5) to start Week 8.

It may be blasphemous to designate a wide receiver as The Engine of an offense, but Jones’ three-week stretch dealing with a hamstring injury was a clear detriment to the team. In Weeks 3 through 5, Matt Ryan completed just 59.6% of his passes and threw just one touchdown in that span. His efficiency metrics plummeted while he struggled to adjust without Jones on the field as he posted an average -0.1 EPA per Play and -4.5% Completion Percentage over Expected (CPOE). With Julio back healthy, Ryan’s efficiency has improved (0.5 EPA per Play, +9.4% CPOE) which has led to him crossing the 300-yard passing yard mark for the first time since Week 1. However, Carolina’s secondary played surprisingly well. They’ve allowed the second-fewest points to opposing quarterbacks when adjusting for schedule. Justin Herbert in Week 3 is the only quarterback to pass for more than 300 yards against the Panthers and Kyler Murray and Drew Brees are the only quarterbacks to have more than one passing touchdown. Teams have found greater success on the ground starting with Josh Jacobs’ three-touchdown performance in Week 1 and ending with Alvin Kamara’s 148 scrimmage yards in Week 7. While the matchup sets up well for Todd Gurley, we’ve seen WR1s get loose against their secondary (Calvin Ridley 10-136-0 in Week 5, Keenan Allen 19-132-1 in Week 3, and Mike Evans 10-104-1 in Week 2). With Atlanta entering Week 8 above the league average in neutral passing and passing while within the 20-yard line, Ryan and his receivers should find some success against the Panthers’ defense.

Alex Smith is, and should be, the consensus Comeback Player of the Year. However, Teddy Bridgewater should at least be in the conversation. Through seven starts, Bridgewater is 12th in EPA per Dropback while maintaining a +6.0% CPOE. His aDOT is up from 6.2 in New Orleans to 6.9 and he’s largely done it through just five players. He’s either passed 300 yards or thrown for two touchdowns in three of his last four games. His primary issue, which was the case even in New Orleans, is his adjustment to pressure. Both Tampa Bay (Week 2) and Chicago (Week 6) produced enough disturbances up front to produce 9 sacks in just those two games for Bridgewater’s worst fantasy finishes of the season (8.6 and 9.4 points). Luckily for him, Atlanta’s injuries have decimated their ability to mount a pass rush. In their first meeting, Bridgewater wasn’t sacked a single time and they’ve had just three sacks since then. Their secondary is in worse shape. Primary receivers have averaged 123 yards against the Falcons going all the way back to Week 2. Kenny Golladay (7-114-0) was the latest to put his stamp on Atlanta’s defense, but we’ve seen Justin Jefferson and Allen Robinson finish as WR1s while facing Atlanta. Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore both nearly tagged them for 100 yards each, but it was just Anderson to reach the century mark while Moore got the receiving touchdown (along with a passing touchdown to Mike Davis). With Bridgewater performing well as a passer and mixing in some rushing (4 attempts inside the 10-yard line since Week 4), Carolina’s offense should continue to excel even on the short week.

Points of Interest in TNF

Assuming Christian McCaffrey is activated prior to the 4 PM EST deadline, his workload will be our primary focus. Prior to his injury, McCaffrey held a 93.2% running-back rush share and a 13.6% target share. His drop in target share (23.5% in 2019) was a budding concern, but it had only been two games and he had scored four touchdowns to keep fantasy managers at ease. Mike Davis’ success throughout the majority of McCaffrey’s absence has many wondering if a timeshare is possible as 2019’s RB1 re-acclimates to the game. Otherwise, our attention will be on the primary receivers in Carolina.