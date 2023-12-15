TNF - Chargers vs. Raiders | Fantasy Football Live

The FFL team discusses a few headlines ahead of the Chargers vs. Raiders.

Video Transcript

- I'm actually keeping my eye on the Davante Adams frustration meter. Because listen, this guy is one of the best receivers. I don't even think he's just one of the best receivers of this era. I think he's maybe one of the best receivers to ever play the game.

He's a fantastic route runner. He certainly still, I think, at the top of his game. Like, I watched Davante Adams in isolation. Like, I chart his routes. I don't think there has been any significant drop off in his game, but I think there's been a significant rise in his frustration with this situation.

I mean, I saw the video of him walking off the field last week and just looking completely-- I think he's beyond dejected at this point. Look, there was a moment where getting rid of Josh McDaniels, the energy vampire, was kind of a boost to Adams and everybody around him. But I think those times have come and gone. Like, he wants to win football games.

So, I mean, I think he could be heavily involved in the offense or trying to get him heavily involved, but it's still a struggle because of the quarterback situation. So I'm curious if this is the final few weeks we're going to see of Davante Adams in a Raiders uniform. And then we start to wonder where is he next year? Please, not the Jets. Where is he next year? And, I think, that we could be then having an interesting conversation.

- Yeah, there's going to be a weird history book written about the fact that two years of Davante Adams and two years of greatness from Maxx Crosby has been wasted by this era of the Raiders.

All right, I'll give you something I'm looking for, but I will be a beacon of light, only because everybody's been texting me all afternoon trying to figure this one out. Zamir White is going to play running back tonight, because as we mentioned, Josh Jacobs is out.

Now, why does somebody that was drafted out of Georgia that they had some high expectations for the previous regime did-- in fact, they thought at one point he'd be so good that it would leave for them not to have to resign Josh Jacobs. That turned out not to be true. This is the first real test for his first start in the NFL, his first real opportunity.

Now, I'd love to sit here and tell everybody that means he's going to get huge usage, huge numbers. But I would also like to remind everybody that the Raiders offensive line is an abject disaster. I'm not sure the three of us wouldn't start the interior of that line if we moved to Vegas today.

So Zamir White is going to have a challenge from the outset like Josh Jacobs has had. However, it is a player to watch. He will get the bulk of the carries, obviously. I just don't know if that will result in any points. Andy Behrens, give us something you're watching for on this one.

It's Easton Stick-- will be directing an offense in which the top receiving weapons are Quentin Johnston and Josh Palmer. So get ready for fireworks in this one.

I'm just going to unload the notebook and tell the people everything that I know about Easton Stick, North Dakota State Bison legend. And then the people can decide for themselves if they think it's actionable.

Stick, as he reminded us this week, was the winningest quarterback in FCS history when he left North Dakota State in 2018. He was the guy who followed Carson Wentz. He's 28 years old, so this isn't a kid learning on the job.

Stick was a dual threat guy at the FCS level. He rushed for over 600 yards in three different seasons. We didn't see that component of his game a week ago, but it's in there somewhere. Obviously, it's one thing to, like, run all over Northern Iowa, and it's quite another thing to run all over Maxx Crosby and the Raiders defense. So I don't think that's going to happen necessarily.

The scouting reports will tell you that Stick's arm strength isn't ideal, but he did throw a dime to Johnston last week that traveled about 60 yards in the air. So maybe he's a different guy now. Sometimes we see people pick up velocity in their pro career.

Ultimately, obviously, Easton Stick is not playable. We just need him to support this offense. We just need him to find Austin Ekeler, like, I don't know, 8-10 times on check down, something like that, to keep him viable through the fantasy playoffs.