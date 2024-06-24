TMW: Zirkzee keeps everyone waiting as Milan, Bologna and Man Utd seek decision

AC Milan and Manchester United are no closer to knowing if they will sign Joshua Zirkzee this summer as he is delaying a decision on his future, a report claims.

According to TMW, the situation hasn’t evolved much for Milan compared to a couple of weeks ago. The will of the management is to pay the €40m clause, but there has not yet been the hoped-for agreement on commissions owed to Kia Joorabchan, with the demands not lowered.

Zirkzee for his part has made it clear that he wants to wait until the end of the European Championship to make a definitive decision, but Bologna would like to know what he intends to do before then.

In fact, the Rossoblu have asked if it is possible to have an answer by the end of this week so that they can begin to plan for life with or without him and potentially pursue replacements, with Ioannidis of Panathinaikos and Strand Larsen of Celta Vigo leading the race.

Complicating the scenario for Milan and Bologna is the fact that Manchester United have entered the race, a club that obviously have huge financial resources and are led by Zirkzee’s compatriot Erik Ten Hag.

Milan are also thinking of alternative solutions in case the pursuit of Zirkzee fails. The most concrete lead leads to Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk, the Girona striker who was top scorer in LaLiga last season.