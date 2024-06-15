TMW: ‘Only one certainty’ – Atalanta, Juventus and Milan’s two week wait for FIGC verdict

With AC Milan gaining the approval for an Under 23 side recently, the next step is to find out which teams they will face in Serie C next season, but they will have a two-week wait until they know their fate.

After Covisoc rejected Ancona’s registration request earlier this month, the gap opened for Milan to enter a U23 team into Serie C, after months of planning and preparation. However, there are still some finer details to arrange before they can prepare for their first game.

As reported yesterday, given the Rossoneri are now the third Serie A side with a Serie C team, they cannot play in the same groups as their two first-division rivals, so they must be allocated into separate groups, the Diavolo are expected to be drawn in Group C, and as TMW (via Radio Rossonera) writes, that is the only certainty about the situation.

What awaits the three clubs now, though, is a two-week wait until the end of June, when the FIGC are expected to reach a verdict regarding the grouping of each club, but this will not be an issue for the club, given they have had to wait longer in the past for decisions about whether a second team is viable.